© Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images

US Coast Guard Member Accused Of Making ‘White Power’ Sign On Live TV

by
Rutaba Lodhi
"This is a frustrating distraction for the Coast Guard during our hurricane response," the agency said.

 

 

As response teams scurry to battle Hurricane Florence that barreled in on the Carolinas as one of the biggest menace in nearly three decades, it seems one individual had other priorities.

A U.S. Coast Guard member was caught making an offensive “White Power” sign on live TV just as Sector Charleston Commanding Officer Capt. John Reed was updating the public over the actions taken for the safety of people and how they are prepping to combat the storm on MSNBC’s “Live with Ali Velshi.”

During the interview, just over Reed’s right shoulder, a man can be seen making the once inoffensive “OK” symbol, which has been adopted largely by alt-right figures and President Donald Trump’s followers.

The OK symbol apparently makes a “W” and a “P,” which stands for — easy guess — “White Power.”

While the unidentified man tried his best to be “subtle” while making the offensive gesture, eagle-eyed Twitter users did not miss the the act on live TV.

Twitter users were enraged at the casual slipping in of the gesture by the U.S. coast guard member.

 

 

 

 

The video got so much attention, the U.S. Coast Guard responded with a statement. According to their official Twitter handle, the man has been removed from the response team.

 

The U.S. Coast Guard said the incident was a “frustrating distraction” while the team is busy in responding to the storm.

"This is a frustrating distraction for the Coast Guard during our hurricane response," the agency said. "This person has been removed from the response pending an investigation. These types of actions are not reflective of the core values of the Coast Guard."

Maybe the individual should have used his two-minutes of fame for something worthwhile.

‘Terrified’ White Supremacist Sheds Crocodile Tears In Live Stream

Banner / Thumbnail : Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images

