US Coast Guard Member Accused Of Making ‘White Power’ Sign On Live TV

Well, that was about as subtle as a train wreck, on a boat.



pic.twitter.com/nHjTKALgcL — Michael ?? (@michaelschweitz) September 14, 2018

As response teams scurry to battle Hurricane Florence that barreled in on the Carolinas as one of the biggest menace in nearly three decades, it seems one individual had other priorities.

A U.S. Coast Guard member was caught making an offensive “White Power” sign on live TV just as Sector Charleston Commanding Officer Capt. John Reed was updating the public over the actions taken for the safety of people and how they are prepping to combat the storm on MSNBC’s “Live with Ali Velshi.”

During the interview, just over Reed’s right shoulder, a man can be seen making the once inoffensive “OK” symbol, which has been adopted largely by alt-right figures and President Donald Trump’s followers.

The OK symbol apparently makes a “W” and a “P,” which stands for — easy guess — “White Power.”

While the unidentified man tried his best to be “subtle” while making the offensive gesture, eagle-eyed Twitter users did not miss the the act on live TV.

Twitter users were enraged at the casual slipping in of the gesture by the U.S. coast guard member.

Wtf they are everywhere like roaches! — The Hip Grandmother #Resist #BlueWave2018 (@Tyster71) September 14, 2018

Yeah, that really pissed me off. The silver lining in this cloud is that he got shitcanned for 1/2 a second of a hand gesture. I bet the rest of his hooded friends liked it, but he threw a career away for nothing. Trump has these mental midgets feeling like they can do anything. — Neale (@AbeFroman) September 15, 2018

@USCG what the heck is this??? Are you okay with service members flashing these signs on National Television. A counseling statement is not enough. #USVET — Don'L Singleton (@bigdsing) September 14, 2018

@USCG Is this kind of hate sign acceptable in the US Coast Gaurd?!?! — Jeff Stohlstrom (@yvrjeff) September 14, 2018

The video got so much attention, the U.S. Coast Guard responded with a statement. According to their official Twitter handle, the man has been removed from the response team.

We are aware of the offensive video on twitter - the Coast Guard has identified the member and removed him from the response. His actions do not reflect those of the United States Coast Guard. — U.S. Coast Guard (@USCG) September 15, 2018

The U.S. Coast Guard said the incident was a “frustrating distraction” while the team is busy in responding to the storm.

"This is a frustrating distraction for the Coast Guard during our hurricane response," the agency said. "This person has been removed from the response pending an investigation. These types of actions are not reflective of the core values of the Coast Guard."

Maybe the individual should have used his two-minutes of fame for something worthwhile.

