Today could change everything in the presidential election. Here's what you need to know about Super Tuesday.

“Super Tuesday” is the unofficial name for a Tuesday during the presidential primary election when the largest number of states hold their nominating contests.

It is usually seen as a turning point in most presidential campaigns when both Republicans and Democrats can rack up delegates.

This time around the Republicans have 595 and the Democrats 1,004 delegates up for grabs, respectively.

The results will narrow the field for the likely nominees from each party. Whoever doesn't perform well will end their 2016 campaigns.

For Republicans, the stage is set for Donald Trump, Ted Cruz, Ben Carson, John Kasich and Marco Rubio whereas on the Democratic side it’s all about Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders.

