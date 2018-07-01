US Hunter Under Fire For Posing In Pictures With Giraffe She Killed

In a post that has since been deleted, the hunter purportedly wrote that she came across a “rare black giraffe bull and stalked him for quite awhile [sic].”

TESS THOMPSON TALLEY.

Where is the fun in killing such a beautiful animal. Why do human beings think it's acceptable to go around killing innocent beautiful creatures, FOR FUN.

Disgraceful name and shame this grotesque excuse for a human being#Tessthompsontalley pic.twitter.com/QjUXWsv8c2 — Jessica Worley (@PinkLunatic1994) June 29, 2018

An American hunter has sparked public ire for posing in photographs with a giraffe she killed while in South Africa.

The local publication AfricLand Post first shared the images on social media in which they referred to the woman as a “white American savage,” The Hill reports.

The woman has since been identified as Tess Thompson Talley of Kentucky.

"White American savage who is partly a Neanderthal comes to Africa and shoot down a very rare black giraffe coutrsey [sic] of South Africa stupidity," AfricLand Post wrote on Twitter. "Her name is Tess Thompson Talley. Please share."

White american savage who is partly a neanderthal comes to Africa and shoot down a very rare black giraffe coutrsey of South Africa stupidity. Her name is Tess Thompson Talley. Please share pic.twitter.com/hSK93DOOaz — AfricaDigest (@africlandpost) June 16, 2018

According to USA Today, the photos are from a trip Talley took back in 2017. In a post that has since been deleted, she purportedly wrote that she came across a “rare black giraffe bull and stalked him for quite awhile [sic].”

"I knew it was the one," she said. "He was over 18 years old, 4,000 lbs and was blessed to be able to get 2,000 lbs of meat from him."

Since the photos have gone viral and Talley is now facing scrutiny, she spoke out to defend her controversial kill.

“The giraffe I hunted was the South African sub-species of giraffe. The numbers of this sub-species is actually increasing due, in part, to hunters and conservation efforts paid for in large part by big game hunting. The breed is not rare in any way other than it was very old. Giraffes get darker with age,” she wrote in an email to Fox News.

The world has been much more sensitive to hunting, particularly in Africa, since the House passed the Global Anti-Poaching Act after the death of Cecil the lion in Zimbabwe thanks to a Minnesota dentist who moonlighted as a hunter.

Regardless of Talley’s justification for her actions, senselessly killing animals for sport is sickening all around. While it’s no secret that trophy hunting is a popular and lucrative industry, the bottom line is that it shouldn’t be. This type of hunting for fun just makes people look exactly as AfricLand described Talley, “savage.”