According To The Feds, America Is No Longer ‘A Nation Of Immigrants’

Ayesha
U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service, which grants citizenship to people from foreign countries, removed “nation of immigrants” from its mission statement.

 

 

Apparently, the United States is no longer the “nation of immigrants.”

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), a federal agency tasked with granting citizenship to people from foreign countries, has removed the mention of immigrants from its official mission statement.

The new statement only emphasizes “securing the homeland” and “protecting Americans,” according to an email sent to staff members by the agency’s director, L. Francis Cissna.

“U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services administers the nation’s lawful immigration system, safeguarding its integrity and promise by efficiently and fairly adjudicating requests for immigration benefits while protecting Americans, securing the homeland, and honoring our values,” the new statement reads.

The old statement, which detailed a focus on would-be Americans, was eliminated.

In the email, Cissna also said she believes “this simple, straightforward statement clearly defines the agency’s role in our country’s lawful Immigration system and the commitment we have to the American people.”

It’s not clear if the change in the mission statement will effect how the agency manages immigration applications. However, it is to be noted these changes were not made prior to President Donald Trump’s strict policies on immigration and refugees.

Trump announced he was scrapping Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, a program established by former President Barack Obama that provided protection to adults who came to U.S. as children. 

Moreover, the Trump administration also drastically reduced the number of refugees to be accepted by the country.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

