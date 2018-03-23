Proof Of Collusion? Officials Reveal Guccifer 2.0 Is Russian Agent

Now that Mueller and the FBI know that Russian actors were behind Guccifer 2.0, it's harder for Trump to ignore that his team was in contact with Russia.

Another detail pertaining to the Russia interference investigation has been unveiled, making it harder for some people close to President Donald Trump to claim they haven’t been in contact with Russian actors.

According to The Daily Beast, the person behind the Guccifer 2.0 persona and alleged The Intercept leaker (WikiLeaks has denied that Guccifer 2.0 leaked to the organization) “slipped up” while breaching Hillary Clinton’s campaign emails, allowing his location to be exposed.

The report states he made the breach while at the offices of the foreign military intelligence agency of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, known simply as Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU).

While The Daily Beast kept him anonymous, the U.S. has learned who the person behind the Guccifer 2.0 persona is.

With the investigation into this hack now in the hands of FBI Special Counsel Robert Mueller, it’s clear that this will be used to, perhaps, incriminate Trump associate Roger Stone, who said he has talked to Guccifer 2.0 in the past.

With Stone having been part of Trump’s campaign and having been under scrutiny by the Mueller team, this new revelation will only prove damning to the Trump camp.

On Twitter on the day these revelations were made, however, the president was already sounding defensive.

House Intelligence Committee votes to release final report. FINDINGS: (1) No evidence provided of Collusion between Trump Campaign & Russia. (2) The Obama Administrations Post election response was insufficient. (3) Clapper provided inconsistent testimony on media contacts. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 23, 2018

Despite his claims, it might be harder now for Trump to claim that nobody on his team wasn’t at least somehow connected to Russian agents. As such, the FBI may end up having an easier time proving there was collusion.

Now, what’s left for us to know is if this will be enough to keep the president from claiming over and over again nobody in his inner circle was directly involved with Russian agents. Once more details on the Guccifer 2.0 story comes up, it might just be.