A candidate for U.S. Senate in Michigan recently started promoting the idea of buying guns for homeless people in order for them to protect themselves.

Brian Ellison believes that homeless people need shotguns.

The U.S. Senate candidate told Michigan Radio that he'd like to raise money to buy 20 pump style shotguns for homeless individuals — and see what happens.

"Not only are the homeless constantly under threat from would-be criminals," Ellison said, "but they are also under threat from governments at various levels that criminalize activities that homeless people rely on for survival."

He is not concerned that the shotguns could be misused — against police or the public, for example.

"I don't know why the homeless are viewed as such a different type of people as the rest of us," he said. "I carry a gun with me all the time, and I don't victimize anyone. I wouldn't expect that the homeless would use their weapons to fight off the police who are asking them to leave. I think the homeless would use their weapons to protect themselves from being victims of violent crimes."

Ellison is right that homeless people are often victims of violent crimes. A report by the National Coalition for the Homeless found 1,657 reported acts of violence against homeless people between 1999 and 2015. It is generally dangerous and untenable to live on the streets, where the homeless are often targets of theft.

But would putting firearms in the hands of people who can scarcely afford food be the most compassionate thing a society can do? What might the country look like if we armed every homeless person with a gun — instead of a warm bed, new clothes, or a job?

Studies also show that 20 to 25 percent of homeless people suffer from some sort of severe mental illness. How safely might guns be used by them?

Ellison admitted that his arm-the-homeless campaign is fueled in part by a desire for shock value — a cynical concession he justifies by saying it's the only way he can get attention as a third party candidate.

The fact that he suggests such a silly idea at all reveals him to be either dishonest or a fairly shallow thinker when it comes to policy.

Banner/thumbnail credit: Reuters, Eduardo Munoz