A USC gynecologist allegedly touched young women inappropriately for years, but the University of South California still didn’t fire him. What’s worse is that despite multiple sexual misconduct accusations, the doctor was allowed to stay on the job for 30 years at a student health clinic.

Dr. George Tyndall was accused of touching his patients inappropriately during medical examinations. The complaints against the doctor’s misconduct started in the 90’s. He made sexual comments about their bodies and photographed students’ genital.

According to medical assistants, also known as chaperons, the disgusting man used to insert his fingers in patients’ vaginas and he also used cameras during pelvic exams.

Such practices aren’t alien in the field of gynecology and cameras have been used to study the area for purposes of research, teaching and soliciting second opinions from colleagues. However, according to the chaperons, the extent to which Tyndall used the camera made them question his motivations.

The chaperons also revealed this sick behavior was practiced by Tyndall mostly on international students from Asia ? some of them, reportedly had never done a gynecological exam before, but they trusted him because he was their first gynecologist.

Sung Yeon Choimorrow, executive director of the National Asian Pacific American Women’s Forum, explained the gynecologist’s alleged behavior is really worrying because many women, mostly young, low-income women or women of color, face difficulty finding and receiving proper reproductive health care.

“Many struggle with stigma and are afraid to ask for help when it comes to sex and reproductive care,” Choimorrow said. “For this gynecologist to take advantage of these vulnerable young women is horrifying and completely unethical.”

Tyndall reportedly made comments about the skin color of his patients such as “flawless,” “creamy” or “beautiful.”

But the USC didn’t fire the sick gynecologist, he was only let go of after a bombshell report by the Los Angeles Times, led to an investigation that concluded Tyndall had, in fact, performed all that he was accused of.

Ironically, the university didn’t punish Tyndall. Instead, they let the 71-year-old creepy man quietly resign from his position.

But, Tyndall is a shameless person, who didn’t even bother apologizing. According to him, the chaperones reported him “because they had trouble reaching orgasm and were jealous of young patients with tighter pelvic muscles.”

Former health center director, Dr. Larry Neinstein, reviewed files from 1995 to 2014, and discovered that eight complaints were formally lodged against Tyndall between 2000 and 2014. One patient said Tyndall "gave me the skeevies," another said she felt “uncomfortable," with a third condemning Tyndall as "unprofessional."

And yet, the USC didn’t send a complaint to the California Medical Board, until the doctor asked the university to hire him at his position again via a letter. Finally, on March 9, 2018, the university felt the need to report his actions.

USC has now blamed Neinstein for not addressing student’s complaints. "Several of the complaints were concerning enough that it is not clear today why the former health center director permitted Tyndall to remain in his position," USC stated.

The director died in 2016.

After the Chinese authorities discovered this stomach-churning news, they released a statement asking USC to take proper action.

“We ask the USC authorities to deal with the case in a serious manner, conduct an immediate investigation and take concrete measures to protect the Chinese students and scholars on campus from being harmed,” read the statement. “The consulate has all along attached great importance to the safety and legitimate rights and interests of Chinese citizens overseas, including Chinese students and scholars.”

A hotline and website have now been setup at the university, asking people to come forward if they have any other information about Tyndall.

