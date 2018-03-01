Vape Disguised As Thumb Drive Allows Teens To Get Away With Smoking

Teens across the United States are using Juuls, small and discreet e-cigarette devices that are high in nicotine and extremely easy to disguise.

As the vaping rises across the country, teens are beginning to have access to discreet e-cigarettes. As you may have imagined, this reality is probably driving parents and educators mad as they are often left in the dark about their children’s smoking habits.

The trend is known as “Juuling,” and it’s associated with the device’s name, Juul. The e-cigarette is so small and discreet that it looks more like a flash drive than a vape pen. As such, a teen can recharge it by connecting it to their computer, and observers would never know they are actually plugging in an e-cigarette.

The number of teens participating in Juuling has grown so much that the University of Illinois’ independent newspaper calls it an epidemic that has swept across campus.

While e-cigarettes are designed to be relatively safer than common cigarettes, these devices also contain nicotine, which is highly addictive and harmful to brain development.

Juul Labs claimed on its website that underage smokers should not smoke their product, pointing out that it is illegal for stores to sell Juul e-cigarettes to minors. Despite the warning, the fact is that these devices are making their way into the hands of teens. And while other e-cigarettes only contain 0.03 percent to 1.8 percent nicotine, Juuls contain 5 percent nicotine by weight, making its use by teens much more concerning.

According to Dr. Donna Shelley, director of NYU Langone Medical Center's Tobacco Cessation Program, teens smoking nicotine is dangerous. Still, she added, vaping is safer than combustible tobacco. Still, not by much.

“Like methadone is a form of harm reduction for heroine, you're still getting your nicotine, but getting it safely,” she explained.

But to the teenage brain, the risks are still too great, she said.

“The effect on the brain is concerning because we don't want them developing an addiction, and then there's some neuropsychiatric concern that they would be more likely to use other drugs and develop some mental health issues,” she said.

Student Danielle Foster, a 15-year-old from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, told reporters she often sees other students “Juuling” in the bathroom at school.

“I see a lot of people using them, and teachers don’t know how to look for them,” Foster said. “[Users] think it’s better than smoking weed or cigarettes.”

As schools — and parents — begin to learn more about the risks associated with nicotine use among teens and how “Juuling” has been helping to make the substance popular among minors, we’re sure that more people are going to come up with policies and solutions to keep an eye on misbehaving teens.

Still, we trust that the best way to make sure that students are not harming themselves is if parents and educators are talking to them about how important it is for them to stay healthy while they are still developing.