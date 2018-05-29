Valerie Jarrett Says Roseanne’s Racist Tweet Is A ‘Teaching Moment’

“I’m fine. I’m worried about all the people out there who don’t have a circle of friends and followers who come right to their defense.”

.@ValerieJarrett responds to Roseanne Barr's tweet, saying Disney’s chairman called her before announcing that ABC was canceling the show: "This should be a teaching moment.” #EverydayRacism pic.twitter.com/b0EvA8WAeY — MSNBC (@MSNBC) May 29, 2018

Former Obama White House aide Valerie Jarrett, who became the target of controversial comedian Roseanne Barr’s extremely racist and offensive Twitter tirade, said this incident should become a “teaching moment” for all.

During her recent appearance on MSNBC’s “Everyday Racism in America” town hall, the ex-senior adviser to the Obama administration decided to take the high road when asked about Barr’s comments that subsequently led to the cancellation of her self-titled show by the ABC Network.

“First of all, I think we have to turn it into a teaching moment,” Jarrett said during the event hosted by Joy Reid and Chris Hayes. “I’m fine.”

She then went on to explain how countless people across the country face similar – if not, even worse – instances of racism.

“I’m worried about all the people out there who don’t have a circle of friends and followers coming to their defense,” the 61-year-old continued. “I’m worried about all the people out there who don’t have a circle of friends and followers who come right to their defense. The person who’s walking down the street minding their own business and they see someone cling to their purse, or walk across the street. Or every black parent I know who has a boy, who has to sit down and have a conversation, ‘the talk,’ as we call it. Those ordinary examples of racism that happen every day.”

During the Obama administration, Jarrett served as assistant to the president for public engagement and intergovernmental affairs from 2009 to Jan. 20, 2017. She also co-chaired the Obama–Biden Transition Project.

In her now-deleted bigoted tweet, Barr called Jarrett, who is originally from Iran, the product of the Islamist organization Muslim Brotherhood and the movie “Planet of the Apes.”

Wondering where all of those who were outraged by @michelleisawolf calling @PressSec a liar (TRUE) are in response to @therealroseanne calling @ValerieJarrett an ape (RACIST).



Turn the flashlight on and let’s see if we can find them anywhere. pic.twitter.com/msJN4EtV0f — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) May 29, 2018

Following the social backlash, Barr first defended herself

Muslims r NOT a race. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 29, 2018

However, she later sent out an apology – but the damage had already been done.

I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 29, 2018

Thumbnail/Banner Credits: Valerie Macon/ AFP/Getty Images