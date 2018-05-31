Valet Driver In Australia Parks A $300,000 Porsche — Under An SUV

"When I first saw this I thought that it was being shot for a TV show or a movie, but apparently it's real," said a witness.

In what looks like a stunt straight out of a Hollywood action movie, a valet driver at Sydney's Hyatt Regency hotel managed to park a Porsche Carrera — underneath another an SUV.

The incident occurred outside the Darling Harbor hotel.

The police was called and the driver had to be cut out of the damaged vehicle. He was, thankfully, unharmed.

"When I first saw this I thought that it was being shot for a TV show or a movie, but apparently it's real," said a bystander, Jonathan Bayle, according to Reuters.

"I heard this revving and this bang and turned around and the Porsche was literally underneath this other car. It was crazy," another witness told the ABC.

Mail Online reports the estimated cost of the Porsche involved in the accident is around $300,000.

The investigation is ongoing as authorities are trying to figure out how the accident occurred in the first place.

Meanwhile, Hyatt Regency's management also released a statement, saying: "Hyatt Regency Sydney places the utmost importance on the safety of our staff and guests and a full investigation is being conducted by hotel management over the next few days."

Thumbnail/Banner Credits: Reuters