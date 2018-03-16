As Families Are Split, Vanessa Trump Cries About Missing Kids At Camp

Vanessa Trump deleted her social media posts lamenting missing her children during their camping trips amid immigrants being separated from their kids.

The estranged wife of Donald Trump Jr. and daughter-in-law of President Donald Trump published a tone-deaf social media post about missing her children, all while thousands of immigrants at the southern U.S. border are being forcibly separated from their young ones.

Vanessa Trump, who is in the process of divorcing her husband, shared on social media images of their children playing in a tent and making a pretend fire. The post, which has since been deleted, seems to demonstrate that Trump is going to miss her children when they go off to camp next week.

“Last trip with my kiddies before their summer camps start!” she wrote.

Vanessa Trump has now deleted her tweet. But the internet never forgets. pic.twitter.com/NpDB0Yw0YK — Oliver Willis (@owillis) June 20, 2018

While it is understandable that a mother may miss her children when she sends them away to camp or school, Trump’s choice is entirely voluntary — undocumented immigrants who are forcibly separated from their children, on the other hand, have no choice in the matter.

And while Trump can expect her children to return home after a few days, those same immigrants aren’t being granted the same assurances. Some experts suspect, in fact, that a number of children torn from their parents will never be reunited with them.

Many online were critical of Trump, voicing their indignation of her post with their own thoughts on the matter:

Y’all are so unbelievably tone deaf it’s unreal. — Calvin (@calvinstowell) June 20, 2018

Vanessa Trump tweeting about her kids leaving for summer camp while children are being separated from their parents and housed in detention centers by the Trump administration is either incredibly out of touch or a truly vicious subtweet and I really really can't tell which. pic.twitter.com/K8CRPbKMYb — DJ Judd (@juddzeez) June 20, 2018

Oh sweetie. You are so tone deaf. Do you not see how this is so inappropriate since your father in law is caging kids and your poster child for deplorables @IngrahamAngle calls them summer camps? Are you really that stupid? — AmericanagainstTrump (@notadeplorable2) June 20, 2018

I think @MrsVanessaTrump is trolling us, just like Corey Lewandowski did when he mocked a 10-year old child with Down syndrome in one of Vanessa's family's internment camps. These people are evil. — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) June 20, 2018

Today's winner of the Marie Antoinette Award for trolling, from Vanessa Trump (who's since deleted her stunningly clueless tweet). pic.twitter.com/92m3FCJLll — TV MoJoe (@TVMoJoe) June 20, 2018

“MY GRANDKIDS ARE IN SUMMER CAMP TOO!” pic.twitter.com/JxQQZEcsfY — Stallman's Beard Ⓜ️ (@StallmansBeard) June 20, 2018

Trump’s social media feed largely focuses on her children. Some leeway can possibly be given to her, with the understanding that parents across the country are posting photos of their kids heading to summer camp as well, and that they, too, are going to miss them.

But Trump is in a unique position to say something to her estranged husband — the two regularly interact with one another still, and seem to be amicable despite their separation.

She could have sent a powerful message this week to her father-in-law by posting her own opinions about the separation of families. Instead, her relationship with the Trumps make it seem like she’s flaunting her family’s closeness, all while the president enacts policies that divide mothers and fathers from their kids.