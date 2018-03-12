Vatican Censors Letter By Ex-Pope After Calling Fake News ‘Evil’

The Vatican blurred the last sentence of the first page and hid the second page of Pope Benedict’s letter entirely. Turns out, it mattered — a lot.

The Vatican has admitted it blurred out a significant portion of a letter by former Pope Benedict — a move that violates the guidelines of photojournalism.

Ironically, the revelation came on the heels of the church’s “World Day of Social Communications,” in which the Vatican denounced fake news as “evil” and urged the media to show the truth.

The photo was released on Monday by the Vatican’s communications office, just a day before the fifth anniversary of Pope Francis’ papacy. The photos shows 11 books and a letter from the former pope, Benedict XVI, to the Prefect of Secretariat for Communications, Monsignor Dario Vigano. The missive was in answer to Vigano’s request that the former pope read the 11 new volumes about Pope Francis’ theology and give a review of it.

The letter was meant as a rebuttal to Francis’ critics who question the pope’s philosophy and theology and believe he is a departure from Benedict’s stricter doctrines.

In the part of the letter that is visible in the photo, Benedict wrote the books are proof of the “foolish prejudice” Francis’ critics harbor. He also continued the books help “to see the interior continuity between the two pontificates, with all the differences in style and temperament.”

But the last sentence of the letter was digitally blurred by the Vatican. In it, Benedict had written he did not have time to read all the volumes and consequently, would not be able to deliver a solid analysis of Francis’ theology.

“Unfortunately, if only for physical reasons, I am unable to read the eleven volumes in the near future, especially as other commitments await me that I have already made,” he wrote.

In fact, the second page of the pope’s letter was completely covered by the stack of books and only Benedict’s signature at the bottom peaked out, proving its authenticity.

Edward Pentin, Rome correspondent for the National Catholic Register, published the English translation of Benedict’s full letter. According to him, Benedict apparently told Vigano that he did not felt like writing a review because “throughout my life it has always been clear that I would write and express myself only on books I had read really well.”

The hidden piece changes the meaning of Benedict’s words, which seemed to suggest he had read all the volumes, approved of them and given them his complete endorsement — even though he had not, as the Vatican later admitted.

A Vatican spokesman did not clarify why the Holy See blurred the lines but admitted the letter was never meant to be released in its entirety.

While launching the books, Vigano read passages from his letter, including the lines that were edited. But even then, he did not read out the full letter. They also did not answer to a request to see the full text.

However, journalist policies forbid editors from digitally doctoring photographs.

