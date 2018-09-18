© Getty Images, Billal Bensalem, NurPhoto

Maduro Eats At Salt Bae’s Expensive Restaurant As Venezuela Starves

Shafaq Naveed
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro smoked a cigar as he enjoyed a lavish meal at Istanbul's famous Nusr-Et steakhouse run by Salt Bae.

 

 

Nicolas Maduro was slammed on social media for eating a lavish dinner at Istanbul's famous Nusr-Et steakhouse owned by Turkish celebrity chef Nusret Gokce, popularly known as Salt Bae, as his own country suffers from a food crisis.

Venezuela is on the brink of collapse because of a massive food shortage. People have lost their lives fighting for food in the country. Food shortages have intensified overtime, leaving people with no choice but to eat rotten food, food meant for animals and even garbage to stay alive.

According to a university study, almost 87 percent of the people living in Venezuela are in poverty. Venezuela's political opposition blames the crisis on the president and his predecessor Hugo Chavez’s ineffective socialist economic policies.

In a video shared on social media, Gokce can be seen slicing meat in his signature style as Maduro smoked a pricey cigar. Maduro reportedly told one of the diners, "This is a once in a lifetime moment," as he held a shirt that has Salt Bae’s face on it.

Venezuelan president was accompanied by his wife, Cilia Flores, who can be seen talking to him about Salt Bae’s merchandize in the video.

Maduro eating at Salt Bae’s expensive restaurant that reportedly sells steaks anywhere from $70 to $275, amid his country suffering for basic food, is selfish, to say the least.

"While Venezuelans are suffering and dying of hunger, Nicolas Maduro and Cilia enjoy one of the most expensive restaurants in the world, all at the expense of the money stolen from the Venezuelan people," Julio Borges, a leading opposition politician who was recently exiled from Venezuela wrote on Twitter.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

