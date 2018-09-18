Maduro Eats At Salt Bae’s Expensive Restaurant As Venezuela Starves

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro smoked a cigar as he enjoyed a lavish meal at Istanbul's famous Nusr-Et steakhouse run by Salt Bae.

Mientras tanto el gobernante de Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, visita al reconocido chef, Salt Bae, en Turquía y disfruta de un delicioso manjar junto a la “primera combatiente” Cilia Flores. #DimeAlgo pic.twitter.com/tGieG9GV8J — Yusnaby Pérez (@Yusnaby) September 17, 2018

Nicolas Maduro was slammed on social media for eating a lavish dinner at Istanbul's famous Nusr-Et steakhouse owned by Turkish celebrity chef Nusret Gokce, popularly known as Salt Bae, as his own country suffers from a food crisis.

Venezuela is on the brink of collapse because of a massive food shortage. People have lost their lives fighting for food in the country. Food shortages have intensified overtime, leaving people with no choice but to eat rotten food, food meant for animals and even garbage to stay alive.

According to a university study, almost 87 percent of the people living in Venezuela are in poverty. Venezuela's political opposition blames the crisis on the president and his predecessor Hugo Chavez’s ineffective socialist economic policies.

In a video shared on social media, Gokce can be seen slicing meat in his signature style as Maduro smoked a pricey cigar. Maduro reportedly told one of the diners, "This is a once in a lifetime moment," as he held a shirt that has Salt Bae’s face on it.

Venezuelan president was accompanied by his wife, Cilia Flores, who can be seen talking to him about Salt Bae’s merchandize in the video.

Maduro eating at Salt Bae’s expensive restaurant that reportedly sells steaks anywhere from $70 to $275, amid his country suffering for basic food, is selfish, to say the least.

"While Venezuelans are suffering and dying of hunger, Nicolas Maduro and Cilia enjoy one of the most expensive restaurants in the world, all at the expense of the money stolen from the Venezuelan people," Julio Borges, a leading opposition politician who was recently exiled from Venezuela wrote on Twitter.

This is a disgrace beyond belief: with thousands of Venezuelans at risk due to their living circumstances and this individual feeding this horrible dictator @NicolasMadurohttps://t.co/0c0LC1MS8T — Jose Pepe Diaz (@CommishDiaz) September 18, 2018

A whole country starving, families digging through garbage to find their next meal, hospitals without power or medicine, and this son of a bitch is eating prime steak while smoking a cuban without a care in the world pic.twitter.com/CT0ty4wlzO — Alejandro Dominguez (@JanoDominguez) September 18, 2018

Salt bae, unless maduro dies of literal food poisoning tomorrow, you are dead to me. pic.twitter.com/fDUQTDAyFx — Alejandro Dominguez (@JanoDominguez) September 18, 2018

I don’t know who this weirdo #Saltbae is, but the guy he is so proud to host is not the President of #Venezuela. He is actually the overweight dictator of a nation where 30% of the people eat only once a day & infants are suffering from malnutrition. https://t.co/sSNPK9cAAx — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) September 18, 2018

He has no fear. He can travel without fear and come back to Venezuela to kill , persecute and violate the human rights of Venezuelans, again and again and again. It’s a very hard job to educate about human rights when people like this keep doing harm without any consequence. — Devorah Sasha (@devorahsasha) September 18, 2018

Dictador Nicolas Maduro@NicolasMaduro

visita al reconocifo Chef, Salt Bae en Turkia, mientras el pueblo muere de hambre en #Venezuela pic.twitter.com/3ho68FNbPW — César Vzla (@Benhur8a) September 17, 2018

