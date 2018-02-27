© CLODAGH KILCOYNE / REUTERS

Mike Pence Predicts Legal Abortions Could End ‘In Our Time’

“This will be the generation that restores life in America,” the vice president told a group of anti-abortion activists.

 

 

Speaking to a group of anti-abortion activists at a luncheon, Vice President Mike Pence applauded self-proclaimed “pro-life” President Donald Trump for his administration’s “great progress” in limiting women’s access to legal abortions.

The luncheon hosted in Nashville by the Susan B. Anthony List and Life Institute, an anti-abortion group, set forth the notion that legal abortion could “once again” be banned in the U.S.

Whereas former President Barack Obama blocked states from defunding Planned Parenthood, Trump has signed legislation reversing the rule.

“I can’t tell you how proud I was in my role as president of the Senate to cast the tie-breaking vote on a bill the president signed to allow states like Tennessee to defund Planned Parenthood,” Pence said.

Essentially, the Trump administration wants to strip women of rights over their own bodies.

Over the years, POTUS has changed and then changed his mind again about women’s reproductive rights from “very pro-choice” to “pro-life,” but Pence has always championed anti-abortion policies as a congressman as well as the governor of Indiana.

Pence predicted that the impossible could happen now “in our time” because “life is winning in America once again.”

“For all the progress since 1973, I just know in my heart of hearts that this will be the generation that restores life in America,” said the lawyer.

He also noted the bill banning abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy, which passed the House last year, but failed in the Senate this year.

"Let me admonish you as we go forward in this cause in 2018 to understand while we have made great progress, we have much work left to do," Pence said, urging the activists to work harder to help “restore the sanctity of life to the center of American law.” 

Here is what the social media had to say about the vice president's "success."

 

 

 

 

 

