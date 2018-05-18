GOPer Admits His Trust Rewards His Children For Marrying White People

“I strongly support traditional family values. If you marry a person of the opposite sex that’s Caucasian, that’s Christian, they will get a distribution.”

A Republican candidate in Dallas, Texas who is running in a GOP runoff for Dallas County commissioner said he set up a living trust several years ago for his children that rewards them if they marry a white person.

Vickers “Vic” Cunningham, 55, is a former criminal district judge. During an interview with the Dallas Morning News, he admitted that he set up the trust in 2010 with the offensive clause so that his children don’t marry someone outside their race.

“I strongly support traditional family values. If you marry a person of the opposite sex that’s Caucasian, that’s Christian, they will get a distribution. It’s my religious belief that marriage is between one man and one woman,” he said.

The clause also discourages the children from marrying individuals of the same sex or a non-Christian. Other milestones that lead to the reward include, earning an advanced degree, running for public office and turning 35, 40, and 45.

The offensive clause was revealed after Cunningham’s estranged brother, Bill Cunningham, told The Dallas Morning News about his racist views. Bill also called his brother’s views and actions “disqualifying for anyone to hold public office in 2018.”

“His views and his actions are disqualifying for anyone to hold public office in 2018. It frightens me to death to think of people in power who could hurt people,” he said.

Mina Cunningham, the candidate’s mother, also acknowledged of her son’s racist views and said he has a habit of using the n-word.

“All I can do is apologize for Vic and this way that he thinks. He’s so bigoted and so forth, as we all know. That does make me sick,” she said.

Cunningham’s racist views cost him an endorsement as The Dallas Morning News’s editorial board pulled its endorsement of the candidate.

“This newspaper recommended Vickers Cunningham for the precinct two seat on the Dallas County Commissioner’s Court because we felt the former state district judge’s career left him best prepared for the job. However recent developments have caused us to reconsider, and we are withdrawing our recommendation of Cunningham,” wrote the paper.

