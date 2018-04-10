MSU Student Sues School For Discouraging Her From Reporting Gang Rape

The victim said she was gang-raped by MSU basketball athletes and that school counselors discouraged her from seeking justice against her attackers.

The same institution where disgraced Dr. Larry Nassar was allowed to molest his patients is now being sued for reportedly coercing a woman to forego reporting athletes for rape.

The Associated Press reported that the woman, who has not been named, is suing the university after three former Michigan State University basketball players allegedly sexually assaulted her in 2015. The incident happened at an off-campus apartment, and the victim alleged that she was potentially drugged before being gang-raped by the athletes.

After the incident, she sought counseling through the university. But once counseling center staff learned that players were involved, they discouraged her from reporting the atrocious ordeal to the police since she “faced an uphill battle that would create anxiety and unwanted media attention.”

According to the suit, the victim was “so discouraged by the representations made by the MSUCC Counseling staff she became frightened to the point that she decided she could not report the rape(s) to law enforcement.”

The incident and the subsequent careless approach from MSU counseling staff left her so traumatized that she only sought assistance from the school’s Sexual Assault Program 10 months later.

The suit claimed that MSU failed to comply with Title IX requirements when it created “a culture in which male MSU athletes felt entitled and emboldened to commit sexual assaults without consequence.” As such, attorney Karen Truszkowski alleged in the suit, the school did not provide her client with equal protection under the law.

Because this isn’t the first time that MSU athletes (and staff) are accused of rape and sexual abuse, it’s clear that the university is allowing the culture of harassment to thrive.

On Twitter, many users brought that up, attacking the institution for failing to care for its students.

Just last week, three ex-football players associated with the school pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a woman in 2017. Now, Nassar will spend the rest of his days in jail for sexually abusing more than 100 patients. And even his MSU boss, former dean of the College of Osteopathic Medicine at MSU William Strampel, is under investigation for abuse and other related charges.

The way things are going, it’s clear MSU needs a deep and complete transformation of its approach to sexual assault if it wants to remain open or, at the very least, keep students enrolling.