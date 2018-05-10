Video Shows Cop Choking Man Outside Waffle House After Prom

The video footage of Saturday night’s disturbing incident has gone viral, with even prominent activist Shaun King sharing it with his Twitter followers.

That is Anthony Wall, in prom clothes, being lifted off the ground and choked by a Warsaw County police officer @WaffleHouse. He had just taken his little sister to prom. And yet again @WaffleHouse called the cops.



Anthony, of course was unarmed & non-violent.



This is assault. pic.twitter.com/lLupZbfMcW — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) May 10, 2018

Since last month’s mass shooting at a Tennessee location, there have been several disturbing incidents taking place at Waffle House restaurants.

The latest episode occurred on Saturday night after 22-year-old Anthony Wall took his 16-year-old sister to prom and stopped to eat at a Waffle House in Warsaw, North Carolina.

Apparently, Wall had gotten into an argument with some of the employees. Eventually, police were called to remove Wall from the establishment, but video footage shows one particular officer manhandling him. The officer, who is much larger than Wall in size is seen choking, slamming, and handcuffing the young man.

“I was pretty much trying to scream for air and trying to breathe because he was holding my throat and that's when I got aggressive with him because you are choking me," Wall said.

According to police, Wall was charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct for the altercation that occurred inside of the restaurant.

Although he acknowledged his role in the incident with the Waffle House staff, he maintains that the officer's actions went way too far.

"Your hands should have never been around my neck like that if my hands were in the air," Wall asserted.

Authorities have now launched an investigation into the matter. Police Chief Eric Southerland released a statement on behalf of the department.

“We are currently investigating the whole incident, interviewing witnesses and gathering additional video. We have also reached out to the District Attorney's Office to make him aware of the investigation. Once the investigation is complete and the District Attorney has had a chance to review the case we will provide the public with an update on the findings.”

The video footage of the ordeal has gone viral, even prominent activist Shaun King shared it to his following on Twitter, noting that locals purportedly identified the officer as someone who has been brutalizing people for many years now.

To give you an idea of the sheer size of Officer Frank Moss, that's him on the far right of this photo.



He has been brutalizing people in North Carolina for years on end.



As soon as locals saw the video, they knew it was him. Said they've seen him do this before. pic.twitter.com/vWQXtfBDKb — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) May 10, 2018

Unfortunately, the video that is being widely shared only shows 27 seconds worth of the confrontation, so it’s difficult to make a sound judgment about the entire interaction and what exactly led to the officer using this level of force.

However, what the clip does show is that Wall was unarmed, wearing formal prom attire, and appeared to be nonviolent which suggests he was hardly a threat to the large, armed officer who was tossing him around like a rag doll.

Furthermore, conventional wisdom around police brutality against African-American males would tell us that there was probably a very minor reason, if any at all, that the officer resorted to putting Wall in a chokehold.

If it is true that the officer is corrupt and has been terrorizing North Carolina residents for years on end, hopefully, this will be the incident that exposes his conduct and ends his reign once and for all.

