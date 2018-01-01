We are in big trouble if Donald Trump plans to lead the United States just the way he does his rallies.

Donald Trump makes fun of people, brushes aside common decency and incites people to violence — clearly not good attributes of a person who wants to become the next president of the United States of America.

Time and again he has promised he'll back anyone who resorts to violence on his behalf by paying their legal fees. He makes fun of America for being "too politically correct" and not dealing with people more strictly, predicting this habit will doom the country.

Know what will really doom the country? Trump as president.

His behavior is unbelievable but more troubling than that is the thought of him running the country. If this is how he plans to "make America great again," then we're all in a lot of trouble.

