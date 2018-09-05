Man Puts Up Electric Fence Near School Bus Stop To Protect His Lawn

“I understand his concern. I just don't think he understood the neighbors' concern about their kids. One of them could touch it, fall into it, and get shocked,” said a neighbor.

An electric fence greeted the students in Henrico County, Virginia, as they gathered at their school bus stop for the first day of classes.

The fence had reportedly been erected by a resident named Bryan Tucker, who was simply too tired of kids and teenagers who would hang around his lawn and leave it littered with garbage.

He told local news station he even placed “No Trespassing” signs in his yard for years, but to no avail. Therefore, in order to prevent further damage to his property, Tucker said he decided to put up the fence.

“I’m not in charge of other people’s children,” he told WRIC in an interview. “I’m not directing other people’s children what to do. All I can do is protect myself, and that’s why I’ve got a fence up.”

As reported by the CNN, “the fence was connected to a solar-powered battery and was a foot or so away from the street on Tucker's corner lot.”

However, there was no sign to warn the middle and high school students that it was electrified – except a small box with words “Solar Intellishock” written on it that Tucker installed some 15 yards away from the stop.

The resident said the box should’ve served as “a sign.”

A neighbor, identified as James Mehfoud, said he felt “a slight shock” when he touching the fence.

“I understand his concern,” he added. “I just don’t think he understood the neighbors’ concern about their kids. One of them could touch it, fall into it, and get shocked.”

Needless to say, parents in the neighborhood were troubled by the new development.

“If something happens to one of those kids they’re going to have lot of angry parents,” a parent told NBC12.

Another parent took offence with the timing of it all.

“The first day of school, really?” they said. “C’mon now. It would have been different if it was a few days later or something.”

A number of people also alerted the police and it was eventually determined the fence, which could have caused a serious injury, had been placed on the county property.

Tucker later took it down.

Although he was informed he could erect a fence on his own property lines, the resident said he might not do it if the students stop throwing trash in his lawn, adding he believed “the message has gotten across.”

