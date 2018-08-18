Al Sharpton Schools Republican Claiming No One Cares About Racism

“I asked you to name me a black leader in your state supporting you, just like Kellyanne Conway couldn’t name the black in the Trump administration.”

1. On #AMJoy, w/Al Sharpton guest hosting, Corey Stewart interestingly dodges question as to whether DJT would be racist if it turned out he used the n-word. Also apparently won't admit POC still face discrimination. Stewart claims he has strong support from POC in his community. — Mark Pitcavage (@egavactip) August 18, 2018

The Republican Party nominee for Virginia’s 2018 U.S. Senate campaign was schooled on live TV after he claimed the United States has “moved on” from racism.

The astonishing claim was made by Corey Stewart during his appearance on MSNBC’s “AM Joy’ with Reverend Al Sharpton and journalist and former MSNBC host Touré Neblett.

Stewart’s campaign has been controversial due to his defense of the Confederate monuments and his alleged ties to White Nationalists. He has also previously claimed the Civil War was not about slavery but “states’ rights.” He also attacked Abdul El-Sayed, Michigan’s Democratic gubernatorial nominee, who lost his race for the position, calling him an “ISIS commie.”

So, while everyday racism events increase in the nation, it was no wonder Stewart thought Sharpton was stick in “1960s” when he asked he could name only three black leaders who backed his campaign.

However, this time around Sharpton and Touré were there to set the record straight.

“In 2018, Corey Stewart is running, he has said on national TV he’s been voted on several times by blacks in this county and I’m asking him for the third time to name me one black leader in Virginia that’s supporting you for the Senate,” Rev. Sharpton noted. “Because I’m sure if you had that record, they’d have to be at least one that says, ‘send this man to the senate, he will fight for everybody equally.’ Name them.”

“You’re so obsessed with race, Reverend, it’s unbelievable,” Stewart argued. “The country has moved on, you’re stuck in a different time.”

“I understand your pain, Reverend, it’s a very difficult interview, he’s unable to answer any of the questions,” fellow panelist Touré chimed in. “Later we can ask him if the Civil War was fought over slavery, that will be very interesting.”

But Stewart, clearly defiant, went on to defend his claim: Racism was not an issue in the U.S. anymore.

“Touré, for someone my age, you should know the country has moved on. We have mixed communities today, mixed families, people don’t look at each other based on their race first anymore,” Stewart claimed. “We have moved on, America has benefitted, America is better today than it was.”

“I wish that the nation had moved on, I wish that it would be just that easy to say that bias is gone, but it’s simply not, it’s deeply ingrained in all of us,” Touré replied. “As a nation, we continue to see black and brown people as worth less.”

“And we have a president who is openly racist,” he further argued. “And the David Dukes and the Richard Spencers of the world support and celebrate and worship him.”

Meanwhile, Reverend Sharpton again gave Stewart a chance to name any black leader that supported him or his campaign.

“I asked you to name me a black leader in your state supporting you, just like Kellyanne Conway couldn’t name the black in the Trump administration, you can’t name a black leader,” Rev. Sharpton noted.

Stewart could not name a single one.

While the Virginia lawmaker claimed people did not worry about race anymore, the fact that he could not even come up with one black leader’s name who supported him, showed the lack of diversity in his campaign and the fact that despite claiming otherwise, he had most definitely neglected representation from an entire community.

Recently, a similar observation was made about the Trump administration, who since the departure of Omarosa Manigault Newman, have failed to employ black individuals at influential positions.

The revelations add fire to the fuel over Manigault Newman’s accusations which claimed President Donald Trump is a “racist.”

