Restaurant Owner Tells Maxine Waters To ‘Go Back To Africa’

“Maxine Waters, shut your your [sic] big fat lips, no one wants to hear your rasium [sic] remarks…Go back to Africa where youre [sic] from,” she wrote.

Hey #RacistInChief, why the "crickets" on the filthy racist rant from restaurant owner Judy Talley Maxie against Congresswoman Maxine Waters? Judy Talley Maxie owns Caddy's Restaurant & Lounge in Virginia.



Did I mention her name is Judy Talley Maxie??? ??????@realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/wBgH6TxJTd — Todd Matson (@twmentality1) June 27, 2018

A restaurant owner in Virginia is now taking the heat for posting an incredibly racist post against Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters on Facebook.

Judy Talley Maxie owns a restaurant called Caddy’s Restaurant in Chesterfield, Virginia. Recently, the woman placed an ill-worded comment on social media which called Waters a racist and told her to “go back to Africa.”

“Maxine Waters, shut your your [sic] big fat lips, no one wants to hear your rasium [sic] remarks…Go back to Africa where youre [sic] from,” she wrote.

The comment came after the fiery congresswoman released her opinion about the Trump administration during the weekend.

“Let's make sure we show up wherever we have to show up. And if you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd. And you push back on them. And you tell them they're not welcome anymore, anywhere,” Waters said in Los Angeles.

Her angry words came soon after White House press secretary Sarah Sanders was refused service at a Virginia restaurant, the Red Hen. A lot of Trump allies and conservatives, not to mention quite a few Democrats and liberals, thought Waters’ words were unwise.

Congratulations to Maxine Waters, whose crazy rants have made her, together with Nancy Pelosi, the unhinged FACE of the Democrat Party. Together, they will Make America Weak Again! But have no fear, America is now stronger than ever before, and I’m not going anywhere! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 27, 2018

Read More Did Trump Just Threaten Maxine Waters On Twitter?

However, the Caddy’s Restaurant owner took her antagonism to a whole new and unacceptable level. The post has since been taken down but not nearly quick enough to avoid damage.

In just a few hours, harsh criticism by the American public led Maxie to shut down her Facebook page as well as her restaurant account.

"Since I'm black and we should go back to Africa, I'm probably not welcomed here," said one Facebook user.

"If you want to alienate your business by blocking out a group of people, then good luck to you,” another former Caddy’s’ customer said.

Maxie has previously also posted misspelled messages of a racist nature.

“I am not a rasist [sic], I believe every home should have a color TV,” she once said in a post.

"'I'm proud to be white' I bet no one passes this on because they are scared of be [sic] called a racist,” another of her posts said.

She also shared a post that gave support to TV personality Roseanne Barr, who became a target of controversy for her racially-charged posts on social media.

It is obvious that her post about Waters was not a mistake, either. When first she was confronted about her offensive post, Maxie defended her fight of “free speech.”

“Sorry. If everybody else can speak what they think, I can too. It is a country that we have freedom of speech and I use [mine] quite often.”

Later, she made a new Facebook account where she asked the public to excuse her “temper” and said she loved everyone.

However, it seems her half-baked apology is too little, too late.

Read More In 2009, Trump Fan Roseanne Barr Did A Hitler Photoshoot

Thumbnail/Banner Credits: Reuters