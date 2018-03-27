Virginia Tech Women’s Lacrosse Thought It Was OK To Sing The N-Word

“They’ve got to know what’s socially acceptable, and I think they’re learning all those things," said the team's head coach John Sung following the incident.

It is a known fact that the N-word is frequently used in music, film, and other forms of media. But, does that make it OK for a group of young white lacrosse players to sing it at the top of their lungs and post it online?

No, absolutely not.

Sadly, that is exactly what has happened. The Virginia Tech women’s lacrosse team is facing backlash for a video that went viral featuring several of the student athletes singing the lyrics to the Lil' Dicky and Chris Brown single, “Freaky Friday,” which includes the N-word.

Lil' Dicky is a white rapper and comedian while Brown is an African-American singer. Brown is the artist who says the N-word in the song.

The controversial clip was recorded by one of the players last Saturday after the team won a game. It was posted to Snapchat initially, but made its way to YouTube by Sunday.

The team’s head coach, John Sung, deemed the incident a “teachable moment.”

“It’s not something that we’re proud of,” Sung told The Roanoke Times. “The team is very apologetic and sorry. There’s nobody of any color that should say it. Period. There’s nobody that should say it.”

An unnamed person who shared the video on Twitter said that they received messages from a locked account claiming to be the athlete who originally posted the video begging them to remove it from Twitter for their “safety.” The messenger has since deleted their profile and their identity hasn’t been confirmed, but Deadspin obtain screenshots of the messages.

One of the most problematic excerpts from the messages reads: “This video really was out of innocence of us having fun and singing along to a song. I honestly did not even realize that word was in my video or else I would have never put it on Snapchat.”

Although she later denounces the use of the word and admits that it shouldn’t have been said by her teammates in the first place, her initial excuse that their gaffe was rooted in “innocence” and the admission that if she had noticed the word she wouldn’t have posted it, indicates that she doesn’t fully take responsibility or hold her teammates accountable for singing the inappropriate lyrics.

It wasn’t “innocence” that allowed that word to comfortably roll off their tongues with excitement and conviction, it was ignorance.

They could have censored themselves at that part of the song, but they did not. It's clear in the clip that several of the players knew they were being filmed and made eye contact with the camera. Still, they carried on using the word with no shame or hesitation.

It’s always after someone gets caught that they become so apologetic and aware of their wrongdoing. But, where is that conscience when they are committing the act?

These women are college students, not small children, so it is safe to assume each and every one of them knows the N-word is offensive to use, regardless of the fact that they hear it in songs.

While Sung — whose parents immigrated to the United States from South Korea — noted that the team is trying to “make it right,” he emphasized the importance of educating his team following the ordeal.

“They’ve got to be educated to make better decisions,” Sung said. “They’ve got to know what’s socially acceptable, and I think they’re learning all those things. It’s a lot on me as the leader. People forget — I’m a minority.”

It is unclear what disciplinary actions, if any, the team will face. For now, however, embarrassment, shame, disgrace, and guilt are likely hanging heavily over each of their heads.

