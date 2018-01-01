23-Foot-Long Python Swallows Indonesian Woman As She Checks Her Corn

The victim’s dead body was discovered intact from the belly of the seven-meter long python after villagers killed the animal and dissected it.

(Warning: Graphic footage)

A woman went to inspect her vegetable garden in Indonesia but went missing.

Wa Tiba left her home on Muna Island and walked to her cornfield that was about half a mile from her house. The field was covered with cliffs, caves and some pythons. She was concerned about wild boars that had been raiding her fields lately.

However, when the 54-year-old did not return back by sunrise, her sister went to the field looking for Tiba. The only thing she discovered were her sister’s footsteps, her machete and her slippers.

This was really alarming. More than 100 people starting looking for Tiba in the village of Persiapan Lawela on the island. They later found a giant python only a few dozen away from Tiba’s belongings.

“Residents were suspicious the snake swallowed the victim, so they killed it, then carried it out of the garden,” said local police chief Hamka. “The snake’s belly was cut open and the body of the victim was found inside.” According to the chief, Tiba’s head was swallowed first.

The 23-feet-long python could barely move with its bloated belly. The villagers killed the giant animal and dissected it. The wild creature had swallowed Tiba as a whole. Horrifying video footage showed the woman lying dead inside the animal’s belly.

“This is like a horror movie – people are terrified,” said a villager, Ayu Kartika.

Pythons generally don’t eat humans as they feed on smaller mammals. However, last year another deadly python had killed a farmer in the village of Salubiro.

