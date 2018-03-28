White Students Don Blackface To Mock ‘Black Panther’

Students at a Christian university in Washington are under investigation for a racist social media stunt mocking the “Blank Panther” movie.

The success of Marvel’s latest blockbuster “Black Panther” came at a time when the U.S. seems to be more divided than ever and for some people, it is hard not to taint everything with their racist ridiculousness.

Case in point: the students at Christian university in Washington State.

Five students from the Walla Walla University are under investigation after posting a photo on Snapchat with a caption that read “Wakanda.” The students were wearing black charcoal face masks at the time.

Wakanda is a fictional African nation appearing in comic books published by Marvel Comics. It is the most prominent of several native African nations and home to the superhero Black Panther.

The students really could have indulged in some self-pampering time without dragging in their bigoted beliefs.

The administration has taken a notice of the post and is investigating it as “anti-black and racist.”

The university also issued a statement:

“As soon as we became aware of the post a special task force was formed and met with five of the students involved, and the administration alerted our campus family to the investigation. Walla Walla University therefore condemns this behavior and the content of the racist social media post in the strongest possible terms,” it read. “We prioritize diversity and inclusion, and we want all students to feel welcomed, valued and secure on our campuses. Acknowledging that people, both on and off our campus, have been hurt and angered by this post, our response to this incident will reflect our unwavering commitment to our university’s values and mission.”

According to the university, around 1,700 students are enrolled at the Walla Walla University, which is affiliated with the Seventh-day Adventist Church, where 69 percent of students are white, about 14 percent are Hispanic and just over 3 percent are black.

Clearly, African Americans are the minority hence it is easier to bully them without worrying about the consequences.

So far, it is not clear what disciplinary action the students might face, that is if they face any. However, it is important the institute imposes some sort of penalty on the students or else it might imply the university doesn’t condemn such behavior.

