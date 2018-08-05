Walmart Worker Saves The Day After Salon Turns Away Disabled Customer

A Michigan Walmart cashier is receiving the public's praise after she stepped in and helped a woman with cerebral palsy who was denied a manicure.

Random acts of kindness may seem few and far between lately, but they certainly still exist.

A Michigan Walmart cashier is receiving the public's praise after she stepped in and helped a woman with cerebral palsy who was denied a manicure.

While shopping at her local Walmart, Angela Peters stopped in to get her nails done at the salon located inside the store. Peters has cerebral palsy and claimed that, "when I went in there they denied me because they said I moved too much,” according to local CBS affiliate WNEM.

Ebony Harris — a Walmart employee who knew Peters as a regular customer — sprang into action and used her break to personally give Peters a manicure.

After picking out some polish, the two sat in the Subway eatery, which is also located inside the store, and Harris began painting Peters' nails.

“And you know, she moved her hands a little bit and she kept saying she was sorry. And I told her don’t say that. I said you’re fine,” Harris recounted.

Peters expressed appreciation for the kindness and patience that Harris showed her.

“I thought that was so nice of her, and I already felt comfortable with her because, like I said, I shop at Walmart a lot,” Peters said.

Harris noted that the purpose of her actions was not to shine a negative light on the nail salon but to simply set a positive example.

“We’re not trying to bash the nail salon. We’re not trying to make them lose customers, make them look bad,” she said. “But maybe spread awareness that no matter the person, who they are, what color they are, disability, whatever, they’re people too. She’s a girly girl. She’s just like you, me … my daughter, anybody. She wants to look pretty, you know, and so why can’t she?”

In addition to lifting Peters' spirits after being turned away from the salon, Harris also gave her a great manicure.

“I’m like. 'Wow. These are amazing!'” Peters said.

And, to be sure, it wasn't pity that prompted Harris to help Peters. She is actually an inspiration to Harris, herself.

“I told her she’s a blessing to us, to anybody, not just me. She makes me look at life and appreciate it much more than, you know, what I have been,” Harris said.

The heartwarming moment was captured by Tasia Smith, who works at the Subway where Harris and Peters sat. She posted the photo on social media and it has since gone viral.

People with disabilities are just that: people.

Everyone deserves to be treated with dignity, and Harris' actions serve as a beautiful reminder of the golden rule to treat others as you wish to be treated.

