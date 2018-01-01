Was Bolton An Israeli Government Informant During The Bush Years?

While working for the Bush administration, Bolton used his position to alert Israeli officials about America’s plans ahead of time, quite a treasonous move.

Before being selected by President Donald Trump as his new National Security Adviser, John Bolton served as United States ambassador to the United Nations under President George W. Bush.

According to Israel’s then-UN ambassador, Bolton served as a type of unofficial informant to the Israeli government, letting him know what the U.S. plans were ahead of time.

The Daily Beast reports that former Israeli ambassador Dan Gillerman told reporters that Bolton used to call him to let him know that the U.S. was planning on voting against Israel and that he should alert then-Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert.

“In more than one case,” Gillerman said, “the prime minister called the president, who was then George W. Bush, and got him to overrule the State Department."

In other words, Bolton would act unilaterally to make sure a plan he didn’t like, or that Israel wouldn’t like, would be thrown out — talk about an abuse of power.

One of these instances took place in August 2006, when the U.S. Security Council was working to end a war between Hezbollah and Israel in southern Lebanon.

In a call to Gillerman, Bolton reportedly said that then-Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice had “sold you out to the French.” He then told the ambassador to call Olmert to let him know. After that, Gillerman said that the outcome changed drastically, even though he wouldn’t give the Daily Beast any further details.

While working for America, Gillerman told reporters, Bolton was also "looking out for the interests of Israel." In other words, he was acting on behalf of a foreign nation while vowing to serve only the United States' best interest.

It will be difficult for Bolton to make up for his past. But, it will be even tougher for him to ignore that his actions would be considered treasonous if he had passed the same type of information to any other foreign nation’s government.

Unfortunately, something tells us that the Trump administration won't care. After all, Trump is also a great friend of Israel. And like Bolton, he also appears to think that his administration should be serving them as much as the American people.