Was Jim Carrey Really Mocking Sarah Sanders In Unflattering Portrait?

by
Cierra Bailey
People on Twitter expressed mixed feelings about Jim Carrey’s cartoonish painting that appeared to depict White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Actor Jim Carrey posing for cameras on the red carpet

Jim Carrey is most famously known as an actor and comedian; however, most recently he has become recognized as a political activist and artist.

He has tweeted several images of political artwork he’s created, but one of his most recent portraits has sparked discourse throughout the social media world.

Over the weekend, Carrey tweeted a colorful portrait that appeared to be in the likeness of White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Although, no one from Carrey’s camp has confirmed who is depicted in the painting.

His tweet’s caption, however, seems to also allude to Sanders and the fact that she’s often accused of lying or twisting the truth on behalf of President Donald Trump during press briefings. “This is the portrait of a so-called Christian whose only purpose in life is to lie for the wicked. Monstrous!" Carrey wrote.

People on Twitter expressed mixed feelings about Carrey’s cartoonish painting. Some criticized him for bullying and spreading hate, while others went as far as to accuse him of sexism.

On the other hand, there were many Twitter users applauding Carrey for calling out Sanders for shamelessly deceiving the public to protect Trump.

The illustration also prompted some people to share unflattering memes of Sanders to mock her appearance in a paltry attempt to be humorous.

While Sanders’ looks are often attacked by online bullies who judge her by her attractiveness rather than her politics, it is evident by Carrey’s caption and his trend of sharing politically-charged caricatures that he was, indeed, criticizing her politics and depicted her as a monster because she lies “for the wicked” for a living.

After his presumed Sanders portrait went viral and began making headlines, Carrey posted a follow-up on Monday that very blatantly targeted Trump.

Whether or not you agree with Carrey's artistic choices, he is right to call out Sanders' hypocrisy. She touts herself as a person of integrity and claims to follow the Christian faith, yet she has shamelessly lied to the entire nation for her racist, sexist, xenophobic boss.

For example, Sanders once said during a press briefing that Trump did not call our justice system a "laughingstock" despite the fact that there was video evidence proving that he did. 

The Trump administration's lack of transparency, disregard for the truth, and constant twisting of facts is an insult to every American's intelligence and should be condemned, which is, essentially, what Carrey did in his own unique and controversial way.   

