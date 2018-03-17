Was Jim Carrey Really Mocking Sarah Sanders In Unflattering Portrait?

People on Twitter expressed mixed feelings about Jim Carrey’s cartoonish painting that appeared to depict White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Jim Carrey is most famously known as an actor and comedian; however, most recently he has become recognized as a political activist and artist.

He has tweeted several images of political artwork he’s created, but one of his most recent portraits has sparked discourse throughout the social media world.

Over the weekend, Carrey tweeted a colorful portrait that appeared to be in the likeness of White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Although, no one from Carrey’s camp has confirmed who is depicted in the painting.

This is the portrait of a so-called Christian whose only purpose in life is to lie for the wicked. Monstrous! pic.twitter.com/MeYLTy1pqb — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 17, 2018

His tweet’s caption, however, seems to also allude to Sanders and the fact that she’s often accused of lying or twisting the truth on behalf of President Donald Trump during press briefings. “This is the portrait of a so-called Christian whose only purpose in life is to lie for the wicked. Monstrous!" Carrey wrote.

People on Twitter expressed mixed feelings about Carrey’s cartoonish painting. Some criticized him for bullying and spreading hate, while others went as far as to accuse him of sexism.

And this is one more reason that I'm done with Hollywood. It's ok to be mean and hurtful as long as it's to someone you disagree with, right? Btw, this is a classic example of bullying. But again, it's ok as long as it's someone you disagree with, right? — Jenny (@BlessedTNGal) March 18, 2018

So sad to see an actor who was once funny now turned progressive leftist media wh*re. You are now a has-been with a bad attitude & nothing of value to say. Losers from Loserwood should stick to what they know-pretending. Leave politics to the adults. God bless @POTUS. — Mrs. JL Young (@JackieAgain) March 19, 2018

Sarah is a beautiful person who has a real life! Real children who love her, real friends and family who respect her, and real values, and a God who loves her! You on the other hand have nothing! — Marion (@ddnifcins1) March 18, 2018

This is terrible. Jim, you should be ashamed of yourself for such a sexist, xenophobic picture. Just because she is a republican doesn’t give you the right to put out something so horribly disgusting. When they go low you go lower? Shame on you. — Afree Thinker🔥 (@AfreeThinker71) March 19, 2018

On the other hand, there were many Twitter users applauding Carrey for calling out Sanders for shamelessly deceiving the public to protect Trump.

Can I put this on a shirt? This is glorious — Kris (@KrisChampagne) March 19, 2018

Compared to the vile statements coming from the white house everyday, this does not even register. The likeness is quite good to a lay person. Carrey is entitled to his opinion. SHS is a public figure and should take ownership for her words and actions. — Danny Sims (@Simmer67) March 19, 2018

Notice, only the right wing few are upset. Those who are trying to defend a sinking ship filled with lies, deceit and bitterness. For those that claim Jim Carrey is a washed up actor, I say, damn I wish I could live life semiretired and not worry about work just like Jim can. — DeAnneWNC (@WncDe) March 19, 2018

To those who are boycotting Hollywood - why are you reading Jim Carrey's Twitter feed? Do you really not see how controversial this president is? You may support him. But do you honestly think there's anything normal about the guy? — Ryan Locke (@Stimul8edBoy) March 19, 2018

The illustration also prompted some people to share unflattering memes of Sanders to mock her appearance in a paltry attempt to be humorous.

While Sanders’ looks are often attacked by online bullies who judge her by her attractiveness rather than her politics, it is evident by Carrey’s caption and his trend of sharing politically-charged caricatures that he was, indeed, criticizing her politics and depicted her as a monster because she lies “for the wicked” for a living.

After his presumed Sanders portrait went viral and began making headlines, Carrey posted a follow-up on Monday that very blatantly targeted Trump.

If you liked my last cartoon you may also enjoy...



"THE WICKED WITCH OF THE WEST WING AND PUTIN’S FLYING MONKEYS“ pic.twitter.com/slBG7j1s8d — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 19, 2018

Whether or not you agree with Carrey's artistic choices, he is right to call out Sanders' hypocrisy. She touts herself as a person of integrity and claims to follow the Christian faith, yet she has shamelessly lied to the entire nation for her racist, sexist, xenophobic boss.

For example, Sanders once said during a press briefing that Trump did not call our justice system a "laughingstock" despite the fact that there was video evidence proving that he did.

The Trump administration's lack of transparency, disregard for the truth, and constant twisting of facts is an insult to every American's intelligence and should be condemned, which is, essentially, what Carrey did in his own unique and controversial way.