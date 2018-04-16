DC Police: Two Men Attacked By Assailants Who Yelled Anti-Gay Slurs

In another case of hate crime, two gay victims were beaten by three men who yelled homophobic slurs at them during an apparent unprovoked attack.

Here's clearer video of the suspects. pic.twitter.com/KixYhfGHCH — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) April 16, 2018

Police in Washington, D.C., are investigating a potential hate crime after three suspects reportedly attacked two gay men near the U St. corridor.

A video has been released by the authorities looking for leads on the three assailants.

The police were summoned on reports of an unconscious man in the 2000 block of 10th Street Northwest. Upon their arrival at the scene, the officers found two adult male victims who said they were assaulted by three men who yelled homophobic slurs at them.

Both of the victims were taken to the hospital for treatment. Their injuries were not fatal, but it can be seen in the released video the attackers didn’t go easy on them– while one was knocked unconscious the other sustained a broken nose and a chipped tooth.

Jamie Sycamore, who is running for D.C. Council in Ward 1, also happens to be a close friend of both the victims.

“It’s a shame that people can just be beaten up just for who they are,” he said in an interview with the local CBS news station WUSA. “It’s not good.”

.@DCPoliceDept are investigtiing a possible hate crime after two gay men were reportedly assaulted near the U St. corridor early Sunday. @sycamore4dc says he's friends w/both victims. Tells @wusa9 - they'll be okay - DC's LGBTQ community is on edge. PD looking for 3 suspects pic.twitter.com/lArZW1hIgG — Stephanie Ramirez (@RamirezReports) April 16, 2018

The authorities have taken notice of the incident and seem determined to get their hands on the perpetrators.

“The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating this offense as potentially being motivated by hate or bias. Anyone with information is asked to call 202-727-9099 or you can text your tip to 50411,” the department said in a statement.

"I think there's no doubt about it, that a violent crime occurred and we are definitely seeking to apprehend the individuals who committed that violent crime,” added Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Brett Parson.

Parson is also the Commander of the Special Liason branch, which works in unison with the city’s now highly concerned LGBTQ community.

Read More Violent Attackers Force Teen To ‘Apologize’ For Being Gay

Nonprofit organization Capital Pride’s board president, Ashley Smith, also criticized the seemingly unprovoked attack on the two men.

"It's a very sad day when people are having violence against other people,” he said. “We have to learn how to really start to work together and become one community."

It is an alarming situation that even with the numerous shops, restaurants, nightclubs, art galleries and music venues drawing a large number of people to the district, the suspects didn’t hesitate from attacking the two men – and that too apparently because of their sexual orientation.

Unfortunately, hate crimes are rife in D.C. according to the Metropolitan Police Department, 163 such crimes were reported in the first 11 months of 2017 alone. The motivation for such crimes lies in an individual's predisposition towards another on the basis of race, gender, sexual orientation, or physical condition.

Of these, the greatest share ? 51 hate crimes in all, or about 31 percent ? involved someone being targeted for their sexual orientation.

Read More Transgender Woman Struck By Car In Possible Hate Crime

Banner Image Credits: Pixabay