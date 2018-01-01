Angry Mother Confronts EPA Head Scott Pruitt At Washington Restaurant

“We deserve to have somebody at the EPA who actually does protect our environment, somebody who believes in climate change and takes it seriously.”

Just days after White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was booted out of a restaurant in Virginia, another member of the Trump Administration had their dinner plans interrupted.

Climate change-denying head of the Environmental Protection Agency, Scott Pruitt, was having lunch with an unidentified man in a restaurant in downtown Washington D.C., when a woman walked up to him holding her toddler.

Pruitt probably thought the woman was there to greet him, but he was in for a ride when the patron, Kristin Mink, began berating him for his anti-climate change stance and his notorious waste of taxpayer money.

The video of the confrontation was then posted on social media, where it immediately went viral.

“Hi, I just wanted to urge you to resign because of what you’re doing to the environment and our country,” Mink began. “This is my son. He loves animals. He loves clean air. He loves clean water. Meanwhile, you’re slashing strong fuel standards for cars and trucks, for the benefit of big corporations.”

Reading from the note in her hand, the woman refused to let Pruitt off easy.

“You’ve been paying about 50 bucks a night to stay in a D.C. condo that’s connected to an energy lobbying firm, while approving their dirty sands pipeline,” she continued. “We deserve to have somebody at the EPA who actually does protect our environment, somebody who believes in climate change and takes it seriously, for the benefit of all of us, including our children. So, I would urge you to resign before your scandals push you out.”

Pruitt has repeatedly come under fire for sending government aides on personal errands – like sending an aide on a hunt for an “old mattress” belonging to the Trump International Hotel and requesting an aide to ask donors to find a job for his wife, Marlyn Pruitt.

He has also been accused of trying to use his position for personal gain – like allegedly trying to get his wife a franchise of fast food chain Chick-Fil-A.

“EPA head Scott Pruitt was 3 tables away as I ate lunch with my child. I had to say something,” Mink wrote on Facebook following the encounter. “This man is directly and significantly harming my child’s — and every child’s — health and future with decisions to roll back environmental regulations for the benefit of big corporations, while he uses taxpayer money to fund a lavish lifestyle. He’s corrupt, he’s a liar, he’s a climate change denier, and as a public servant, he should not be able to go out in public without hearing from the citizens he’s hurting.”

Although the video didn’t show Pruitt leaving the restaurant, Mink claimed the Trump official left the establishment even before she returned to her seat.

Not too long ago, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen was also approached by protesters while she was in a Mexican restaurant.

