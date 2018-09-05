Chinese National To Be Deported For Calling Kenyan President ‘Monkey’

“Everyone, every Kenyan is like a monkey. Even Uhuru Kenyatta, all of them. I don’t like you monkey people, [you] smell bad and foolish and black.”

"Kenyans are monkeys. Uhuru is a monkey "- Chinese in the video.



He works at Sonlink Limited which sells bikes in Ruiru along the bypass.. Now we need to show him, he can't insult us and continue making a livelihood out of 'monkeys'. @ODPP_KE over to you. Evidence plus location pic.twitter.com/FiszXT3Pk3 — Abraham Mutai (@ItsMutai) September 5, 2018

A Chinese national is set to be deported from Kenya after he was surreptitiously captured on camera lashing out at Kenyans and hurling racist insults at them – including President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Liu Jiaqi, who operated a motorbikes shop in Ruiru on the Northern bypass, was arrested a few hours after the video went viral on several social media platforms.

In the 3-minute-long undated clip, recorded by one of Jiaqi’s employees, the foreigner described Kenyans as poor and smelly people.

“Why are you [directing] your anger to me? It’s like you are punishing me,” the employee could be heard asking about how he felt he was being unfairly treated by the Chinese man.

Jiaqi interrupted and said he did what he did because the employee is Kenyan.

“Everyone, every Kenyan is like a monkey. Even Uhuru Kenyatta, all of them,” he said.

“I don’t like you monkey people, [you] smell bad and foolish and black,” Jiaqi added.

The arrogant and unapologetic Chinese national, who appeared to be in his late 20s or early 30s, went on to say he was working in the East African country solely for the money.

Jiaqi’s unprovoked and callous attack on Kenyans stirred a storm online and many demanded for the rude man to be flown back to his country without any delays.

This racist Chinese, #LiuJiaqi, must first feel the weight of Kenyan law before he is deported. He must be sent to Kamiti maximum prison first. Deporting him first before jail weakens our own law and amounts to a big treat to him. pic.twitter.com/SrCgkvfNzV — #OneNation (@EAukot) September 6, 2018

That person should be arrested — jacklinechepkemoi (@jackieskone2) September 5, 2018

@ODPP_KE@DCI_Kenya This is clear hate speech meant to demean and denigrate authority of a public officer, contrary to Section 132 of the Penal Code! Alan Wadi was sentenced to two years, this ignoramus on a probably illegal permit should be deported ASAP!! — ????PanoramicMindofA??er???? (@lijaykingkinta) September 5, 2018

Fortunately, that’s precisely what the higher authorities did. Jiaqi’s work permit was subsequently cancelled and it was announced he was being processed for immediate deportation back to China.

UPDATE:

Chinese National by the Name Liu Jiaqi who was captured on video yesterday using abusive words has been arrested. His work permit has been canceled and will be deported on racism grounds. Via @GKihalangwa cc. @InteriorKE@FredMatiangi#AskImmigrationKEpic.twitter.com/o0hS6d219K — Immigration Kenya. (@ImmigrationDept) September 6, 2018

Banner / Thumbnail : REUTERS/Leah Millis