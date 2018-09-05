© REUTERS/Leah Millis

Chinese National To Be Deported For Calling Kenyan President ‘Monkey’

Aliza Ali
“Everyone, every Kenyan is like a monkey. Even Uhuru Kenyatta, all of them. I don’t like you monkey people, [you] smell bad and foolish and black.”

 

 

A Chinese national is set to be deported from Kenya after he was surreptitiously captured on camera lashing out at Kenyans and hurling racist insults at them – including President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Liu Jiaqi, who operated a motorbikes shop in Ruiru on the Northern bypass, was arrested a few hours after the video went viral on several social media platforms.

In the 3-minute-long undated clip, recorded by one of Jiaqi’s employees, the foreigner described Kenyans as poor and smelly people.

“Why are you [directing] your anger to me? It’s like you are punishing me,” the employee could be heard asking about how he felt he was being unfairly treated by the Chinese man.

Jiaqi interrupted and said he did what he did because the employee is Kenyan.

“Everyone, every Kenyan is like a monkey. Even Uhuru Kenyatta, all of them,” he said.

“I don’t like you monkey people, [you] smell bad and foolish and black,” Jiaqi added.

The arrogant and unapologetic Chinese national, who appeared to be in his late 20s or early 30s, went on to say he was working in the East African country solely for the money.

Jiaqi’s unprovoked and callous attack on Kenyans stirred a storm online and many demanded for the rude man to be flown back to his country without any delays.

 

 

 

 

Fortunately, that’s precisely what the higher authorities did. Jiaqi’s work permit was subsequently cancelled and it was announced he was being processed for immediate deportation back to China.

 

