Steven Mnuchin Has Allegedly Wasted Nearly $1 Million On Travel

The treasury secretary and his wife have previously been criticized for being out of touch with average Americans. Last year, they were compared to James Bond villains.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin wasted almost $1 million of taxpayer money on travel between spring and fall of 2017, a report by an organization promoting ethics in Washington found.

The organization, Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), filed a Freedom of Information Act to obtain documents related to Mnuchin’s travel after the Treasury Department refused to publicize the secretary’s travel records.

“From the documents we obtained, it appears Secretary Mnuchin considers first and foremost his own comfort and ease, leaving the protection of taxpayer money at the bottom of his list of priorities,” the watchdog group said in a press release.

According to CREW, Mnuchin “billed taxpayers for the most expensive flight options available at every turn, appearing to never even consider flying commercial as his predecessors did.”

We got records breaking down nearly a million dollars in military flights by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. Here's where he went: https://t.co/MPksn7dWum pic.twitter.com/WHMdagVyKX — Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) March 15, 2018

The nearly $1 million cost comes from eight trips to locations including Italy and Middle Eastern destinations. The Treasury Department, however, criticized the watchdog’s analysis, saying “Much of CREW’s ‘report’ consists of falsehoods and mischaracterizations.”

The decision to use military aircraft is indicative of many cabinet members’ blasé spending of taxpayer money, according to CREW.

“Secretary Mnuchin is one of a host of cabinet secretaries who collectively have incurred millions of dollars of airfare expenses just during the first year of the Trump administration,” the report stated.

The organization questioned Mnuchin’s justifications for needing the private travel.

The disclosure that Mnuchin used so much taxpayer money for private travel raises the paradoxes of President Donald Trump’s cabinet appointments. One of Trump’s campaign catch phrases was “drain the swamp.” When he announced his selections for prominent positions, critics pointed out that the president’s picks included numerous wealthy bankers and former business executives.

Mnuchin is worth approximately $300 million, and the explanations for his travel costs are questionable, at best. The unnecessary spending of taxpayer money, again, reminds the public of the irony of Trump’s campaign.

While championing himself as a defender of the average American, he has promoted policies that negatively affect most citizens and appointed personnel who waste tax money.