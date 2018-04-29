‘We Will Close Down The Country:’ Trump Threatens Over Wall Funding

“We come up again on September 28th and if we don’t get border security we will have no choice, we will close down the country because we need border security.”

Trump at MI rally: "We have to have borders, we have to have them fast, and we need security, we need the wall – we're going to have it all...and if we don't get border security, we'll have no choice: We'll close down the country." https://t.co/VXJEDVBV8s pic.twitter.com/jcvgW6FiNn — Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) April 29, 2018

President Donald Trump threatened to shut down the federal government in Sept. 2018, if Congress did not turn over funding to make good on his campaign promise to build a wall on the southern U.S. border with Mexico.

Trump made the threat during a campaign-style rally in Washington, Michigan. He missed the White House Correspondence Dinner and decided to entertain his supporters instead.

“That wall has started, we have 1.6 billion (dollars.) We come up again on September 28th and if we don’t get border security we will have no choice, we will close down the country because we need border security,” threatened Trump.

One of Trump's prime promises during his campaign for the 2016 elections was the construction of a border wall. Since assuming office, he has stressed the need for a wall several times, however, his administration is still struggling to get funding for the wall.

In March, the president signed Congress’ newly passed $1.3 trillion spending bill. The spending bill includes $1.6 billion for six month’s of work on the project.

TRUMP: Are there any Hispanics in the room?



[crowd boos]



TRUMP: Not so many? That's okay... and in fairness, Kanye West gets it! pic.twitter.com/CegLcNzDXy — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 29, 2018

Before issuing the vile threat, Trump asked if there are any Hispanics in the room.

“Any Hispanics in the room? Naw, not so many? That’s OK,” he said.

He then went ahead and demanded the wall.

“All of these people pouring across are gonna vote Democrat. They do it for a lot of reasons. A lot of times they don’t even know what they’re doing or why they’re doing it, but we have to have borders and we need it fast,” he added.

During the rally, Trump also cited the caravan of Central American migrants as one of the reasons for the need of the border wall.

“Watch the caravan, watch how sad and terrible it is, including for those people and the crime that they inflict on themselves and that others inflict on them. It’s a horrible dangerous journey for them and they come up because they know once they can get here they can walk right into our country,” he said.

Trump has made several false claims to support his campaign promise to build a wall and this comment by him, once again, adds up to the long list of incorrect and misleading statements he has made so far to serve his bigoted agenda.

The caravan of Central American migrants is an annual event arranged by activists to highlight the hardships faced by immigrants on the journey to the U.S. border in order to gain asylum, usually escaping violent threats in their homelands. The migrants are usually from countries like El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras.

Recently, Trump was at the Joint Interagency Task Force South in Key West, Florida, where he once again advocated for the wall and said human trafficking has reached record levels.

With the claim, the president ignored centuries-long transatlantic slave trade in which millions of people were transported to North America, Central and South America and the Caribbean.

Read More Trump Wants Military To Guard Mexico Border Until His Wall Is Built

Banner / Thumbnail : Reuters, Joshua Roberts