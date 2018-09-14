Reporter Fakes Struggle With Hurricane Winds As 2 Men Casually Walk By

A Weather Channel reporter has provided the much-need comedic relief during the deadly storm as he was filmed acting like hurricane might blow him up while two men effortlessly strolled by in the background.

So dramatic! Dude from the weather channel bracing for his life, as 2 dudes just stroll past. #HurricaneFlorence pic.twitter.com/8FRyM4NLbL — Tony scar. (@gourdnibler) September 14, 2018

Tropical storm Florence, which was downgraded from Category 4 storm, wreaked havoc in North and South Carolina – but not as much as one weather reporter would have you believe.

A reporter for the Weather Channel was heavily roasted after the video shared online showed him dramatically trying to stay upright against the wind in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Though there’s nothing unusual about a reporter doing their job in the middle of a turbulent weather, Mike Seidel’s struggle looked a little far-fetched when two other young men entered the frame and casually walked by in the background.

“This is about as nasty as it’s been,” Seidel could be heard saying in the clip while bracing himself against the apparent wind.

Apparently, the wrath of the storm was only hitting Seidel and not the two men behind him.

Interesting.

For obvious reasons, the social media users had a field day ridiculing the reporter, who in a way, provided a comedic relief at the time of the deadly storm.

I like the Weather Channel. But look at this guy acting like the wind is about to blow him over as he rocks back and forth. Meanwhile, I guess he missed the guys walking behind him casually talking on their phones. OOPS!!



I mean it's windy sure BUT...........#WalkAwaypic.twitter.com/OPlio7VEWx — ????John #KAG?????????? (@JohnCooper0610) September 14, 2018

Weather Channel dude: *about to be blown off his feet by the wind*

Two locals: *casually walking down the street taking cell phone vids*



I love you North Carolina pic.twitter.com/rEQtIupi5m — Scott Coleman (@scottsalesforce) September 14, 2018

Weather Channel



This is a war zone I'm about to be blown away.....



wait who are those two guys walking in the background??#FlorenceHurricane2018pic.twitter.com/fIW6bcew1k — Clinton Michael (@CM6142) September 15, 2018

As the video spread like a wildfire online, the Weather Channel also took notice of the matter and defended the reporter’s exaggerated performance.

“It’s important to note that the two individuals in the background are walking on concrete, and Mike Seidel is trying to maintain his footing on wet grass, after reporting on-air until 1:00 a.m. ET this morning and is undoubtedly exhausted,” the statement said.

Though Seidel wasn’t seemingly in a dangerous situation, Tropical Storm Florence is definitely no joke. Just over the weekend, the hurricane trudged inland, knocking out power and causing at least eight deaths as flood waters that have devastated many communities kept rising.

Banner Image Credits: Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images