Wells Fargo Fires Employee After He Is Outed As A White Supremacist

When pictures of a Wells Fargo employee participating in the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville surfaced, the company took swift action.

Oregonian: Wells Fargo mortgage consultant out amid Charlottesville, white nationalist allegations https://t.co/wMXcput2Eq — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) March 19, 2018

According to legal experts, it is well within an employer's right to fire employees for being racist.

UCLA law professor Katherine Stone recently told Time magazine that even for activities done outside of work, a company can fire someone on the grounds that the person's actions reflect badly on the company.

So, when Wells Fargo gave the ax to home mortgage consultant and alleged white supremacist Andrew Alexander Murphy Harkins this week, they had the law on their side.

Harkins had been promoting racist groups and participated in last summer's white-supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. This revelation came from antifa activists who produced pictures showing Harkins clearly associating with hate groups and appearing at the rally.

When the pictures landed on the desks of higher ups at Wells Fargo, they took notice.

A spokesman for Wells Fargo told The Oregonian newspaper that they had reviewed the allegations against Harkins but could not provide details about why Harkins lost his job.

"Wells Fargo has a proud tradition of diversity and inclusion," the spokesman told The Oregonian. "We are committed to treating all of our customers, team members, and the diverse communities we serve with the utmost dignity and respect."

Harkins is not the only racist outed by activists and subsequently fired. Cole White, a former employee at Top Dog restaurant in Berkeley, California, participated in the Charlottesville white supremacist rally and met the same fate at the hands of activists on Twitter.

And last year, antifa activists put out a report accusing Bethany Sherman, a marijuana entrepreneur from Eugene, Oregon, of being associated with neo-Nazis.

This appears to be one of the more productive lines of work antifa activists have participated in recently. It’s unclear whether other activities that antifa has been criticized for, such as engaging in fisticuffs or setting a university on fire, are particularly useful.

But calling attention to white supremacists hiding among us is a nonviolent way to let promoters of hate know that society has progressed beyond them, and that such ideology is antithetical to the modern world.