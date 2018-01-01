© Reuters: Michael Laughlin

West Virginia Teachers' Strike Ends, Pay To Rise By 5 Percent

Reuters
A strike by West Virginia teachers ended on Tuesday with a deal to raise their pay 5 percent after more than a week of protests across the state, according to Governor Jim Justice.

“I stood rock solid on the 5% Teacher pay raise and delivered,” Justice said on Twitter. “Not only this, but my staff and I made additional cuts which will give all State employees 5% as well. All the focus should have always been on fairness and getting the kids back in school.”

