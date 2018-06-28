What You Need To Know About The Suspected Capital Gazette Shooter

“I was seriously concerned he would threaten us with physical violence. I remember telling our attorneys, ‘This is a guy who is going to come in and shoot us.’”

A gunman stormed into the office of a small newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland, and killed at least five people.

Jarrod W. Ramos, 38, was armed with a shotgun and smoke grenades when he entered the Capital Gazette’s newsroom. Police officers responded within minutes to a 911 call and apprehended the suspect who was reportedly hiding under a desk.

According to the police, the 38-year-old was described as a white man. However, an official statement regarding his identity has yet not been released by the police.

Those who were killed included four journalists and a sales assistant.

Ramos reportedly is a resident of Laurel, Maryland and refused to identify himself after police captured him in the aftermath of the shooting. He had to be identified with a facial recognition technology as he had purposely damaged his fingertips.

Although the main motive of the shooting remains to be known, as of now police believe Ramos deliberately targeted the newspaper office. Capital Gazette also reported that they received threats on social media days before the deadly shooting.

The suspect reportedly had a long-standing grudge against the newspaper and it developed over the years. In 2012, he sued the newspaper and then-columnist Eric Hartley for defamation. The lawsuit came after the paper published a story that featured a criminal harassment case against Ramos.

In the article titled, “Jarrod wants to be your friend,” the paper wrote Ramos threatened and harassed a former high school classmate on Facebook. He also reportedly called the woman vulgar names and told her to kill herself. The story was published after he pleaded guilty to the accusations.

The defamation lawsuit filed against the newspaper was dismissed in 2015.

Ramos is also apparently a supporter of President Donald Trump as he once tweeted in favor of a lawsuit that Trump filed against the media.

Shooting suspect Jarrod Ramos does appear to be a Trump supporter. Tweeted positively about a big Trump lawsuit against the media.



He also had sued The Capital and had a longstanding grudge against the paper. pic.twitter.com/8DyG7Lbvj5 — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) June 29, 2018

The paper’s former editor and publisher Thomas Marquardt said they received threats by Ramos for years.

“I was seriously concerned he would threaten us with physical violence,” Marquardt told the Sun. “I remember telling our attorneys, ‘This is a guy who is going to come in and shoot us,’ ” he said.

Ramos also harassed journalists on Twitter and in one tweet he said it would be nice to if the paper stopped publishing, but “it would be nicer” to see two journalists “cease breathing.”

Capital Gazette, owned by the Baltimore Sun, runs multiple newspapers out of its Annapolis office and the group includes one of the oldest newspapers in the United States, the Gazette, which traces its origins back to 1727.

Trump calls the press the "enemy of the people," "fake news" and every day rails against us.



Now:



Reporters are being shot.

Reporters have been shot.#CapitalGazetteShooting pic.twitter.com/Bh5PLp866t — Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) June 28, 2018

Police responded within a minute and a half and yet 5 are still dead. We don’t need more guns, we need more gun restrictions. #CapitalGazetteShooting — Austin Michael (@_austinjmichael) June 28, 2018

This was Trump on Monday night calling the free press "the enemy of the people". #CapitalGazetteShooting pic.twitter.com/Dhscs5SE0V — Matt Rogers (@Politidope) June 29, 2018

Wendi Winters

Rebecca Smith

Gerald Fischman

Rob Hiaasen

John McNamara



Say their names. Remember who they were and difference they made. They're defined by how they lived, not by the hate of the man who took them. Say a prayer for them and their families #CapitalGazetteShooting — Anthony G. Brown (@RepAnthonyBrown) June 29, 2018

