White Man Abuses Black Woman On Train, Calls Her 'Fu**ing Monkey'

A white man churning a foul mouthed rant at two fellow passengers, who happened to be black women, was caught on video. In the footage, published by WorldStarHipHop, the unidentified man can be seen yelling at the women. They aren’t visible in the video but it’s evident that they were black as the man spews racist comments at them.

The video starts with the white man calling one of the black women a “loud-mouth monkey motherf*cker,” while the woman can also be heard arguing with him. During the altercation, the man repeatedly called the woman an idiot.

As if this wasn’t enough, he also called her a bi**h.

“I can’t listen to your fu**ing black a** anymore,” he yelled, calling the women twin idiots.

The woman hit back at the man calling him an ignorant white ni**a. The man then called her a foul-mouthed b**ch.

This isn’t where the altercation stopped. One of the black woman hit back saying “yea, like your mother.”

At this point, the white man lost his temper. “Just like your mother,” he said. “At least I’ve got a mother. You know who your mother is? You don’t know who your mother or your father is, because you’re a f**king monkey!”

Even though it’s not clear what happened before the video was shot, it’s clear by the way the man was treating those women that he was an ignorant person who couldn’t resort to anything but racism to end an argument.

People on Twitter slammed the unknown man for his misconduct.

I'm glad this was caught on video. I'm happy that his family, friends, co-workers, and employer, will get to see this. Not only is he a racist, but he has some deep seeded anger as well.#GetSomeHelp — Clarence Worley (@RichieRichNYC17) May 2, 2018

Seriously, I'm embarrassed to be white. — ??Sarah Jensen?? (@BessieJ) May 2, 2018

What effing year are we living in?????

Stop!! — k mas (@KelleyMascioli) May 2, 2018

I can't imagine why she bothered he is obviously just a jerk! — B. Anne Chappelle (@Kriquette01) May 2, 2018

Ignorance.

In the absence of information fear kicks in. The lack of skills to channel or at least recognize that fear often translates into anger. — I don't get confused (@davidson_1305) May 2, 2018

It's disgusting... — Lauren McDowell (@macsloth) May 2, 2018

