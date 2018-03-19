Watch: White Cop Brutally Beats Black Man, Brags About It

“If the press singles out only one of several officers involved in this, they’re going to have to explain why they didn’t mention the other people.”

And this is the Trenton Police I had to deal with growing up, before body cams. If there was body came just a few years ago so many in that department would be under federal investigation

Disturbing bodycam footage shows Trenton, New Jersey, cops repeatedly punching a handcuffed African-American man who was already on the ground.

The incident, which took place in August 2017, shows officers pummeling suspect Chanzie Washington, after he reportedly led the officers to a car chase because he ignored a red light.

He later came out of the car and started running on foot but was eventually caught by the cops. After he was taken into custody, the cops showed no leniency and brutally punched him.

In the footage, Washington can be seen standing in front of a fence. Moments later cops attacked him and began punching him. He can be heard screaming as at least three officers surrounded him.

Among the officers was Officer Drew Inman, who not only punched the suspect but also bragged about it later.

“I beat the living s***,” he can be heard in the video.

The incident opened up an investigation by federal authorities but it is believed some influential people in the department saved Inman from further incrimination in the case and covered up his involvement.

The entire blame of the incident was put on the shoulders of Hispanic cop Officer Anthony Villanueva, who was put on an administrative leave and was later suspended without pay.

On the other hand, Inman was allowed to go to work the very next day and not placed on administrative leave until a month later. He still remains an employee of the department and is currently on restricted duty.

“I’m happy that you are seeing the big picture and doing real journalism by describing the many other officers on the video. If the press singles out only one of several officers involved in this, they’re going to have to explain why they didn’t mention the other people. Or maybe it’s the police department that isn’t mentioning the others,” Villanueva’s attorney George Dougherty of Katz & Dougherty law firm said last week.

