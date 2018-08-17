White Guy Manhandled By Cops Says He Was Treated 'Like A Black Person'

A man was arrested at the Orlando International Airport on Thursday for being an unruly customer. He demanded that police not beat him like a black person.

Jeffrey Epstein, 59, was arrested on Thursday morning at the Orlando International Airport after losing his temper with American Airlines.

Epstein, a doctor, became more upset after the police arrived and began ranting about bad customer service and police brutality. One officer noticed something white on Epstein’s mouth and asked if he had an issue.

The good doctor verbally berated the officers and asked if they thought accusing him of foaming at the mouth would de-escalate the situation.

Eventually, Epstein dropped his bag, put his hands up in the air, and told police to arrest him or get him a flight. Police moved to arrest Epstein, who continued with his incendiary commentary but stood still and did not resist arrest as three police officers began to cuff him.

At one point, an officer seemed to respond to Epstein again calling him another expletive by telling Epstein not to resist, to which Epstein replied, “I’m not resisting. Don’t hurt me.”

Things escalated from there, and Epstein began to resist, sending the police and Epstein falling to the ground. While on the ground, Epstein was pepper sprayed and said he couldn’t believe what was happening.

He yelled, “Don’t beat me up, you mother******. Don’t beat me up.”

He added, “You’re being rough with me. You’re treating me like a f****** black person.”

Now, this comment can be interpreted in many ways, and Twitter did just that. Some folks said they think that Epstein’s comment means that he believed white privilege should save the day and only black people should be brutalized by police. Others said that it is just more proof that even a white doctor knows that the police treat black people with brutality.

Epstein claimed that he was trying to make a point after being released from jail when he spoke to WESH 2 News.

“If you're going to do this to a white doctor, who's 59-years-old, for doing nothing, then why should black people trust you?” he said.

Good point, however, it sure looks like his only concerns were for himself on the video. Epstein was released on $1,800 bail after being charged with battery of a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, and trespassing.

The doctor’s comments on the video are just more proof of what everybody already knows but does nothing about; black people are mostly treated as a threat by the police and as second-class citizens by the rest of society for no other reason but racism. If you don’t believe that, perhaps you will consider the video below of educator Jane Elliot speaking on racism in society as proof.

