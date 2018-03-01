Kellyanne Conway Gives Anti-Opioid Advice: Eat Ice Cream

“My short advice is, eat the ice cream, have the French fry, don’t buy the street drug,” said Kellyanne Conway addressing the opioid crisis.

Kellyanne Conway: Eat ice cream, not fentanyl https://t.co/YQC87xOMTn via @YouTube — Jane Badler (@janebadler) March 23, 2018

Counsel to President Donald Trump Kellyanne Conway recently gave an interview at Generation Next Forum at the White House. The forum was hosted by millennials and Conway was invited on college campuses to address the opioid crisis.

Conway who also happens to be the opioid epidemic chief gave the worst anti-opioid advice ever.

The woman who thinks microwaves can spy on us after magically turning into cameras, advised youngsters to avoid the powerful drug fentanyl by choosing ice cream and French fries over it.

“Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid — most of America suffers from information underload when it comes to the horrors and dangers and really the toxicity and lethality of fentanyl,” she said, noting that fentanyl was more powerful than other opioids like morphine.

“On our college campuses,” Conway told her millennial interviewers, “you folks are reading the labels, they won’t put any sugar in their body, they won’t eat carbs anymore, and they’re very, very fastidious about what goes into their body.”

“And then you buy a street drug for $5 or $10, it’s laced with fentanyl and that’s it,” she continued.

“My short advice is, eat the ice cream, have the French fry, don’t buy the street drug,” advised Trump’s chief opioid counselor. “Believe me, it all works out.”

Naturally, her not so sound advice was noted by users on the internet who rightfully slammed the White House adviser for making a mockery of herself and coming up with such an unrealistic solution to solve a crisis as massive as opioids.

dear god we’re fucked https://t.co/WZ1Stm1XqO — Katherine Krueger (@kath_krueger) March 22, 2018

Not if you're lactose intolerant. https://t.co/LeEaJE0J4r — Julia Manchester (@JuliaManch) March 22, 2018

shattered your kneecap in an industrial accident? kill the excruciating pain with some delicious ice cream, or perhaps "the french fry" https://t.co/MLtSn8h7zS — *NSYNC: hug me, okay? (@sheckyyoungman) March 22, 2018

Go home, people.

We just won the war on drugs. https://t.co/81zChla3TS — Thornton McEnery (@ThorntonMcEnery) March 22, 2018

Kellyanne Conway's advice for millennials about Fentanyl: "Eat the ice cream. Have the French fry. Don't buy the street drug. Believe me, it all works out." — David Martosko (@dmartosko) March 22, 2018

Narrator: “This is your brain on drugs. Get it?” https://t.co/f6MVzCBswp — Barbara Zivkov (@BarbBQ2) March 22, 2018

Wow great shit. Consider THIS crisis solved https://t.co/7LIYp3Fpfm — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) March 22, 2018

Phew, so glad we finally solved the opioid crisis. It was looking bad for a while. https://t.co/dW5iZYFgCS — Ian Lockheed (@iggdawg) March 22, 2018

Perhaps, it is time for Conway and the Trump administration to come up with a real strategy to win the war against drugs that have been killing civilians across the country.

Read More Trump Says He Wants To End Opioid Crisis But Actions Prove Otherwise

Thumbnail / Banner : Reuters, Kevin Lamarque