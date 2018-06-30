WH Uses Official Twitter Account To Attack Democrats Critical Of ICE

In an utter desperation to keep the criticism at bay, the White House used its official social media account to attack Democratic senators for criticizing ICE.

As the harrowing reports from the child immigration centers revealed the ugly realities of the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” policy, top senators and activists, including Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), visited migrant facilities across the country.

Turned out, the conditions the Democrats witnessed at the centers were even more horrifying than what they expected. Hence, they joined the cry to introduce a piece of legislation that would bring the 15-year-old agency, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), to an end.

However, it appears the White House is not taking the criticism of the agency that well – as it recently attacked Warren and Harris using its official Twitter account.

In posts about an hour apart, both the senators, who are being considered as two of President Donald Trump's potential 2020 Democratic rivals, were called out on how their calls for immigration enforcement reform were supposedly equivalent to giving MS-13 gang members free reign to cross the border.

.@SenWarren, why are you supporting criminals moving weapons, drugs, and victims across our nation’s borders? You must not know what ICE really does. Here is a link to help you out: https://t.co/5CiTKkIs4c — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 2, 2018

.@SenKamalaHarris, why are you supporting the animals of MS-13? You must not know what ICE really does. Here is a link to help you out: https://t.co/kcrNj4aVMU — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 2, 2018

Harris quickly fired back at the White House’s allegations by tweeting from her personal Twitter account, saying she “went after gangs and transnational criminal organizations” as a prosecutor.

My record speaks for itself:

? Arrested members of drug trafficking organizations that smuggled in narcotics to the United States

? Announced the arrests in a murder-for-hire plot by a Tijuana-based drug cartel

? Confiscated 500lbs of meth from a Mexican cartel — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 2, 2018

Both the senators have been vocal opponents of Trump’s deplorable policy of ripping families apart. Warren, the fiery senator from Massachusetts, who is usually seen eviscerating the Trump administration with her tongue, looked visibly shaken after she left the McAllen “processing center.”

Likewise, in an interview with MSNBC, Harris described the horrors she witnessed at a detention camp in Southern California.

In the wake of disturbing family separations at the border, Democratic lawmakers called for the abolishment of ICE – and the two senators backed up the protest.

"The president's deeply immoral actions have made it obvious we need to rebuild our immigration system from top to bottom, starting by replacing ICE with something that reflects our morality and that works," Warren said at a rally in Boston.

"I think there’s no question we’ve got to critically re-examine ICE and its role and the way that it is being administered and the work it is doing," Harris told MSNBC. "We need to probably think about starting from scratch."

In fact, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who just recently, in an absolute political stunner, beat the top Democrat Joe Crowley in New York gubernatorial primary, made abolishing ICE one of the key planks of her campaign.

Moreover, the White House once again describing members of MS-13 as “animals” echoed Trump’s rhetoric of dehumanizing undocumented immigrants.

Despite research studies proving immigrants are no more likely to commit a crime than American citizens, the Trump administration has repeatedly tarred all immigrants with the same brush to stoke fears about them in the country.

In fact, earlier this year in May, the White House published an official statement in which it referred to members of the Latino gang MS-13 as animals 10 different times.

Apparently, the administration fails to understand everyone who entered the U.S. illegally may not be a criminal. In fact, there is a large possibility they could have done it to flee violence and war in their home countries.

Banner Image Credits: REUTERS/Joshua Roberts