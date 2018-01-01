Trump Wooed Kim With A Hollywood-Style Video Starring The Two Of Them

“Featuring President Donald Trump and Chairman Kim Jong Un, in a meeting to remake history. To shine in the sun. One moment. One choice.”

In yet another reminder that President Donald Trump is treating his time in the Oval Office as a really bad reality TV show, the commander-in-chief kicked off the historic summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un by showing him an incredibly surreal fake movie trailer… starring the two of them as heroes of the “world’s destiny.”

The White House prepared the Hollywood-style video reminiscent of North Korean propaganda clips ahead of the highly anticipated meeting between the two volatile leaders.

Though the president first played it for the foreign leader on his iPad, he later decided to treat the rest of the officials and reporters with the gravelly narration and litany of stock videos portraying Trump and Kim as the saviors the world didn’t know it needed.

“Seven billion people inhabit planet earth,” a narrator said at the beginning of the 4-minute-long trailer. “Of those alive today, only a small number will leave a lasting impact, and only the very few will make decisions or take actions that renew their homeland and change the course of history.”

The trailer, by “Destiny Pictures Production, then went to describe history while overlapping it with clips of high rise buildings, a woman sanding in a field at sunset, a bullet train and whatnot.

“History may appear to repeat itself for generations. Cycles that seem to end. There have been times of relative peace and times of great tension,” the narrator continued as pictures of Trump and Kim played in the background. “While this cycle repeats, the light of prosperity and innovation has burned bright for most of the world.”

The trailer even appeared to have a “Harry Potter”-inspired moment.

“History is always evolving and there comes a time when only a few are called upon to make a difference,” the narrator added. “What difference will the few make? Out of the darkness can come the light and the light of hope can burn bright.”

Essentially, the video meant to portray Trump and Kim as the two heroes who can end the evil of war, poverty and hunger – which is truly distressing because who would want the future of the world to depend on known human rights abusers who have no regard for their own people.

“It comes down to a choice... Will this leader choose to advance his country and be part of a new world? Be the hero of his people?” the narrator said. “Will he shake the hand of peace and enjoy prosperity like he has never seen? A great life, or isolation? Which path will he choose? Featuring President Donald Trump and Chairman Kim Jong Un, in a meeting to remake history. To shine in the sun. One moment. One choice.”

Given Trump’s penchant for exaggeration and his flair for the dramatics, it was no surprise the president found the trailer worthy to be shown to a foreign despot.

“I think he loved it,” Trump said of Kim’s response to the video, adding this could “very well be the future.”

When asked if he was worried North Korea could use the footage as propaganda, the POTUS shrugged it off by saying “not at all” before adding, “We can use that for other countries.”

You can tell a lot about a movie by its trailer and, unfortunately, this does not appear to be movie the world would want to see.

Banner / Thumbnail : Reuters, Jonathan Ernst