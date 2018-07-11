© Reuters, Jonathan Ernst

WH: John Kelly Was Upset With Breakfast, Not Trump, At NATO Meeting

by
Ramsha Sadiq Khan
“[John Kelly] was displeased because he was expecting a full breakfast and there were only pastries and cheese,” said White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

 

 

President Donald Trump kicked off the highly-anticipated NATO summit in Brussels by insulting Germany, which happens to be Europe’s main military power, during bilateral breakfast meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

“If you look at it, Germany is a captive of Russia. They got rid of their coal plants, they got rid of their nuclear, they are getting so much of their oil and gas from Russia,” said the commander-in-chief, referring to an energy partnership between the two countries. “I think it is something NATO has to look at.”

While Trump continued to lash out on Germany while pressing key U.S. allies to pay more for their defense, there was one person from the Trump administration who looked extremely comfortable during the entire conversation: White House Chief of Staff General John Kelly.

The footage from the meeting, obtained by ABC News, showed Kelly looking notably agitated as the president ranted on about Germany being “totally controlled by Russia.”

Now, it’s not difficult to assume why the chief of staff might have looked displeased, but according to the White House, his frustrated expressions had nothing to do with Trump.

“[Kelly] was displeased because he was expecting a full breakfast and there were only pastries and cheese,” Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told The Washington Post.

As several publications notes, Kelly was not the only official present at the breakfast who looked thoroughly irritated at Trump’s lack of decorum – including U.S. Ambassador to NATO Kay Bailey Hutchison. It is unclear clear if was also not also happy with his plate of croissants.

Meanwhile, German Chancellor Angela Merkel was quick to denounce Trump’s comments.

“Germany does a lot for NATO,” she said. “Germany is the second largest provider of troops, the largest part of our military capacity is offered to NATO and until today we have a strong engagement towards Afghanistan. In that, we also defend the interests of the United States.”

The reaction on social media pretty much summed it all up.

 

 

 

 

 

Trump Reportedly Called His Own Aides ‘Stupid’ While Talking To Putin

