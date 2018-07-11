WH: John Kelly Was Upset With Breakfast, Not Trump, At NATO Meeting

“[John Kelly] was displeased because he was expecting a full breakfast and there were only pastries and cheese,” said White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Quite interesting to watch John Kelly's face in the background as Trump says that "Germany is totally controlled by Russia." (via ABC). pic.twitter.com/qJvj30a3zv — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 11, 2018

President Donald Trump kicked off the highly-anticipated NATO summit in Brussels by insulting Germany, which happens to be Europe’s main military power, during bilateral breakfast meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

“If you look at it, Germany is a captive of Russia. They got rid of their coal plants, they got rid of their nuclear, they are getting so much of their oil and gas from Russia,” said the commander-in-chief, referring to an energy partnership between the two countries. “I think it is something NATO has to look at.”

While Trump continued to lash out on Germany while pressing key U.S. allies to pay more for their defense, there was one person from the Trump administration who looked extremely comfortable during the entire conversation: White House Chief of Staff General John Kelly.

The footage from the meeting, obtained by ABC News, showed Kelly looking notably agitated as the president ranted on about Germany being “totally controlled by Russia.”

Now, it’s not difficult to assume why the chief of staff might have looked displeased, but according to the White House, his frustrated expressions had nothing to do with Trump.

“[Kelly] was displeased because he was expecting a full breakfast and there were only pastries and cheese,” Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told The Washington Post.

As several publications notes, Kelly was not the only official present at the breakfast who looked thoroughly irritated at Trump’s lack of decorum – including U.S. Ambassador to NATO Kay Bailey Hutchison. It is unclear clear if was also not also happy with his plate of croissants.

Meanwhile, German Chancellor Angela Merkel was quick to denounce Trump’s comments.

“Germany does a lot for NATO,” she said. “Germany is the second largest provider of troops, the largest part of our military capacity is offered to NATO and until today we have a strong engagement towards Afghanistan. In that, we also defend the interests of the United States.”

The reaction on social media pretty much summed it all up.

John Kelly’s attacks on continental breakfast threaten to deepen the divide on NATO. — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) July 11, 2018

John Kelly’s gonna be REALLY pissed when he finds out HELL also has a limited breakfast menu — MommaT (@tweetmommybop) July 12, 2018

They'd rather John Kelly be seen as a big crybaby about breakfast than embarrassed about Trump https://t.co/e1w15uVQi0 — Mark Gongloff (@markgongloff) July 11, 2018

They aren't telling John Kelly about meetings. They made a fool out of him by lying that he was mad about breakfast. What will it take for Kelly to finally quit? Soon he'll be Milton from Office Space rambling about a stapler in the basement. — Adam Best (@adamcbest) July 12, 2018

The only thing more pathetic than Sarah Huckabee Sanders saying John Kelly was pissed about breakfast, is the amount of idiots who actually believe that. — Chibi Lexenstar (@ChibiLex) July 12, 2018

Read More Trump Reportedly Called His Own Aides ‘Stupid’ While Talking To Putin

Banner / Thumbnail : Reuters, Jonathan Ernst