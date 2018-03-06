Kushner Received $500M Loans After Meeting, But WH Won't Investigate

After meeting with Citigroup and Apollo Global Management executives, Jared Kushner's family business received $509 million in loans from the two companies.

UPDATE: The White House denied that its lawyers are investigating Jared Kushner for potentially violating ethical laws.

Although the Office of Government Ethics had indicated that it begun looking into any relation between Kushner's meetings with business executives and loans his family's company subsequently received, it did not say it had launched a formal investigation.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders rejected the idea that a formal investigation existed but said the White House Counsel's office does check to make sure officials conform to ethics standards.

"While the White House Counsel's office does follow-up with staff to assist with compliance with various ethics standards, it is not probing whether Kushner violated the law".

Just because the Counsel is not formally investigating Kushner does not necessarily mean it will not do so if it finds troubling evidence indicating Kushner received personal financial benefits from meetings held in his official capacity. Still, the lack of transparency around White House dealings elucidates the large proportion of government negotiations that are hidden from public view.

White House lawyers are investigating whether Jared Kushner violated ethics regulations when he procured hundreds of millions of dollars after meeting with business executives last year.

Kushner Companies, his family’s real estate business, received $325 million from Citigroup and $184 million from Apollo Global Management after executives from both companies met with Kushner at the White House.

The Office of Government Ethics, an independent monitoring agency tasked with regulating government employees’ conflicts of interest, revealed the ongoing investigation on Monday.

A Democratic legislator on the House Oversight Committee had previously raised concerns about the meetings.

“I have discussed this matter with the White House Counsel’s Office in order to ensure that they have begun the process of ascertaining the facts necessary to determine whether any law or regulation has been violated,” David Apol, the acting director of the Office of Government Ethics, wrote last week in a letter to Raja Krishnamoorthi, the Illinois Democrat who raised concerns. “During that discussion, the White House informed me that they had already begun this process.”

Both Apollo and Citigroup said they did not discuss the loans while meeting Kushner.

The investigation into Kushner’s business loans reiterates the complications that emerge from filling a political office with business figures and once again draws attention to the interconnections between Trump’s cabinet members and their business interests. This latest development highlights the potential factors that can influence government officials’ capacity to solely focus on their official duties while in office.

Critics and ethics monitors have frequently raised concerns about the Trump family’s business holdings and the president’s refusal to place his business in a blind trust while he is in office. Whether or not Kushner’s loans were related to his meetings with the business executives, his continued meetings with high-profile business figures once again elevate suspicions about government personnel using their status to promote personal interests. When this does occur, it should be punished severely enough to discourage it in the future.