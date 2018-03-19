White House Mistakes America For Venezuela In Email To Reporters

The President Donald Trump administration has frequently made mistakes on official government documents, and the president often posts tweets with misspelled words.

The White House sent an email to reporters on Monday about President Donald Trump's executive order on Venezuela, which contained an error that raised some eyebrows.

Unfortunately, the Press Office didn’t properly proofread the announcement before disseminating the email, which was titled “Executive Order on Taking Additional Steps to Address the Situation in America.”

Journalists promptly took to Twitter to share the mistake with the broader public. CNN’s Kaitlan Collins attached the email to her post.

The White House is taking steps to “address the situation in America....” pic.twitter.com/o9qBri0JOx — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) March 19, 2018

The actual executive order referred to actions being taken against Venezuela. The directive prohibits financial transactions using digital currency created by the Venezuelan government last month.

Actual WH email subject line: "Executive Order on Taking Additional Steps to Address the Situation in America." (Actually about Venezuela.) — Rick Klein (@rickklein) March 19, 2018

Trump has, throughout his presidency, posted misspelled tweets while commenting on topics, including policy, the actions of foreign leaders, and tiffs with celebrities. The most recent typo occurred earlier this month when Trump engaged in another Twitter battle with Alec Baldwin, whom the president first referred to as “Alex.”

Latest White House typo, but my favorite is still a reference to the Israeli-Palestinian "peach process" https://t.co/SuTZ7gFiMX — Matthew Levitt (@Levitt_Matt) March 19, 2018

Compared to the administration’s past typos, Monday’s mix-up is relatively insignificant. The significant error on the president's inauguration poster and misspelling of Theresa May's name on the official White House schedule are just two examples of poor proofreading.

The pattern of typos conveys a sense of carelessness that detracts from the prestige of the presidency. The president has, at various times, stated his scorn for formality previously accompanying his position.

The result of these frequent gaffes is that Trump may appear as a leader who does not regard the immense power he controls with due respect and is unable to remove incompetency from his administration.