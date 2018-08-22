WH Politicizes Mollie Tibbetts' Case To Slam Family Separation Critics

The White House released a video exploiting a crime and using it to demonize undocumented immigrants, but the suspect's lawyer said his client was here legally.

Motion for Gag Order filed for man accused of murdering Mollie Tibbetts: "Sad and sorry Trump has weighed in on this matter in national media which will poison the entire possible pool of jury members." #iacourts @weareiowa5news pic.twitter.com/a34tF8x0DX — Mario Rossi (@mariovrossi) August 22, 2018

UPDATE: Immigration authorities said they have no record of granting Cristhian Bahena Rivera admission into the United States. Rivera is accused of killing 20-year-old college student Mollie Tibbets in Iowa.

According to a spokesperson for U.S. and Immigration Services, the agency searched its records and found no indication that Rivera "has any immigration status."

That statement contradicts comments made by Rivera's attorney, Allen Richards, who said Rivera was living legally in Iowa.

President Donald Trump’s White House wasted no time politicizing the horrific killing of Mollie Tibbetts, 20, at the hands of Cristhian Bahena Rivera, and trying to turn the case into a weapon against the administration’s critics.

Read More Holocaust Survivors Condemn ‘Traumatic’ Child Separation Policy

On Twitter, the White House shared a video showing families who were “permanently separated” because of undocumented immigrants, making it a direct statement against critics who slam Trump for having separated families at the border.

For 34 days, investigators searched for 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts. Yesterday, an illegal alien, now charged with first-degree murder, led police to the cornfield where her body was found.



The Tibbetts family has been permanently separated. They are not alone. pic.twitter.com/BBskwHEJoU — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 22, 2018

In the video, which went live around the same time White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders claimed Rivera “is an illegal immigrant,” family members talk about loved ones who were killed by undocumented immigrants. Some even share heart-breaking details about the circumstances that led to their loved ones’ deaths.

At the end of the video, each one of the participants says, “My separation is permanent.”

Despite the administration’s decision to use Tibbetts’ death to make a point against both undocumented immigration and critics of the administration’s family separation policy, Rivera’s attorney, Allen Richards, claims his client was living legally in Iowa.

In a court document filed Wednesday asking for a gag order in the case, Richards wrote that the president is doing a disservice to justice by politicizing this story.

“Sad and sorry Trump has weighed in on this matter in national media which will poison the entire possible pool of jury members," he wrote.

He then explained that Rivera lived in Iowa for four to seven years, and that he worked at Yarrabee Farms, which is owned by Eric Lang, the brother of prominent Republican Craig Lang, who served as the president of both the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation and the Iowa Board of Regents, and who ran for state secretary of agriculture in 2018 as a Republican.

"Craig Lang supports Cristhian’s right to be in this jurisdiction, and for the government to support any other idea of status publicly flies in the face of such statement," Richards wrote.

The attorney explained that Rivera came to the United States as a minor and that he had complied with all requirements regarding his status since then. Prior to hiring him, Richards added, the Lang family got his E-Verify electronic immigration status checked, confirming he was in the country legally.

Still, the president couldn’t wait to talk about the Tibbetts’ case until more information was available, discussing it openly during a West Virginia rally just hours after the victim's body was found.

"You heard about today with the illegal alien coming in, very sadly, from Mexico and you saw what happened to that incredible, beautiful young woman," Trump told his Charleston audience. "Should've never happened. Illegally in our country. We've had a huge impact, but the laws are so bad. The immigration laws are such a disgrace. We're getting them changed, but we have to get more Republicans. We have to get 'em."

If the claims made by Rivera’s attorney are proven correct, and the suspect was, indeed, in Iowa legally, the president and members of his administration will surely be slammed by critics for manipulating this story to fit their political agenda.

Unfortunately, the president will most likely not apologize for using this case to mischaracterize scores of other immigrants. If there’s one thing that Trump is good at, it’s ignoring facts. And he hasn’t shown signs that he is changing his tune anytime soon.

Banner and thumbnail image credit: Iowa Department of Public Safety/Handout via REUTERS