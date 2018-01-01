White Man Demands Black Mom Show Him Her ID At Community Pool

“Nobody else was asked their ID,” the woman can be heard saying. “I feel this is racial profiling, I am the only black person here with my son in the pool.”

After calling cops on African Americans for campaigning in their own district, grilling in the park, falling asleep in a university common area, leaving an AirBnb residence, mowing neighbor’s lawn and conducting city-mandated inspections (to name a few), a white man reportedly called cops on a black resident while she was at the community swimming with her young son.

The confrontation, which was caught on camera and later posted on social media, took place in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The video showed a white man, who has since been identified as a member of the homeowners association named Adam Bloom, demanding the woman, Jasmine Edwards, show him her ID for using the neighborhood pool while a police car was parked behind him.

“Nobody else was asked their ID,” the woman could be heard saying in the video. “I feel this is racial profiling, I am the only black person here with my son in the pool.”

However, the persistent man claimed he asked “residents pretty much a couple times a week.”

One of the two officers on the scene then told Edwards if she “has a card to get in the pool I believe that that should be enough.”

Although the woman handed it over to the officer, the racist man asked the cop to actually check if the card worked, insisting, “They kinda make their way around sometime.”

After checking the electronic key and getting a green light, the officer handed it back to Edwards.

“Alright ma'am,” he said. “I apologize for the time and the altercation that occurred.”

The woman then asked Bloom for an apology, but he refused and walked away.

“The issue was brought up. The officers asked the questions that needed to be asked to get the issues resolved,” Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson said in a statement. “They were able to prove that Jasmine had what she needed to get into the pool. At the end of the day, there was no need to see an ID, at that point, because there was nothing to say that an ID was necessary.”

Although the police have not charged Bloom for wasting their time and taxpayer money, the department said it has informed Edwards she could file a civil dispute against him.

“We will not be used as pawns to further someone's dislike for anyone,” Thompson continued. “If she has a card to get into the pool, I believe that should be enough.”

Watch the altercation in the video above.

