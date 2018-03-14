White Man Disguises Himself As A Black Man To Rob Las Vegas Casino

Luckily, the observant cashier noticed his skin tone didn’t look natural and was able to tell authorities the burglar was not actually African-American.

It’s not uncommon in our society for white people to get themselves into trouble and later blame their situations on black people or other minorities, but one man took it to the next level.

Cameron James Kennedy, 26, has been accused of burglarizing a Las Vegas casino while disguised as a black man to evade arrest, HuffPost reports.

Back in January, Kennedy allegedly stole $23,367 from a casino cage at the New York-New York Hotel & Casino. At the time, he was required to wear a GPS monitor as he was under federal supervision for a bank robbery; however, he cut the bracelet off three hours before robbing the casino.

To avoid being identified, Kennedy had the bright idea to cover his face with black makeup before the robbery and wore a beanie over his head in a paltry attempt to look like an African-American man.

His disguise, ultimately, failed him as the casino cashier told police she figured the suspect was actually white because his skin tone looked irregular and blotchy.

Kennedy allegedly approached the cashier, flashed the handgun he had tucked in his waistband, and told her, “I want all your hundreds, and don’t mess around.”

Following the robbery, Kennedy allegedly purchased a gold bracelet for $1,500, money orders of more than $1,800, and a $1,000 prepaid debit card in another person’s name.

His shopping spree was cut short, however, as an anonymous tipster pegged Kennedy for the robbery eight days later, leading to his arrest.

Other evidence pointing to Kennedy as the burglar included phone records that put him in the area where the taxi dropped off the robber, and the admission from an unidentified witness that Kennedy bought him a $1,000 prepaid debit card after the stick-up.

The logic behind this stunt was very clearly rooted in nothing more than sheer racism. There are several other less-conspicuous disguises and costumes in this world that don't require altering the color of your skin.

However, Kennedy relied on damaging black male stereotypes to carry out his crime, and most likely, would have had no qualms if a random black man had actually taken the fall for his actions. Thankfully, he was eventually captured. Karma certainly has a way of bringing evil deeds to light.