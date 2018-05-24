White Man Jailed For Harassing Black Neighbors For Years

The bigoted man allegedly shot his neighbor’s outdoor lights and furniture with pellet guns, forcing the black family to purchase a security system.

A bigoted man, who happened to be white, made his black neighbors’ life miserable for several years.

A Northampton County judge sentenced Robert Kujawa with two to four years in prison after the jury convicted him with ethnic intimidation, harassment and stalking.

The 45-year-old was caught on video making rude hand gestures at his neighbors.

According to prosecutors, the racist man hung Confederate flags in his house windows, but only those that were facing Antonio and Biafra Baker’s residence. He was also accused of using the n-word and the f-word for the Biafra and her eldest son.

Kujawa’s attorney has denied these charges.

According to his neighbors, who were victim to all his hate, not only the racist man abuse the family verbally, he also used a pellet gun to fire shots at their lightning and furniture. As a result the family was forced into buying a security system. They also did not let their son go out in the backyard out of fear.

Judge Jennifer Sletvold observed the extremist man was charged twice previously. He was charged in 2014 for harassing the Bakers. And in 2015, Kujawa admitted to reckless endangerment.

“Over the course of many years, Mr. Kujawa robbed this family of their peace,” said Sletvold.

He was placed on probation, but soon after the supervision ended, he started troubling his neighbors again.

At the hearing, Kujawa apologized, mentioning he was losing his home to foreclosure and that he plans on leaving the state once his 10th-grade daughter graduates. “I’m really remorseful,” he said in court. “I’m really sorry that it got to this point.”

“We just wanted to raise our children. We didn’t ask for any of this,” said Biafra.

Assistant District Attorney Abraham Kassis said Kujawa’s prosecution ends a long period of misery for the Bakers. He appreciated the black family for their restraint, saying they did the right thing in turning to the police instead of taking any actions themselves.

“It’s been hell,” Antonio Baker said. “It has been rough for me and my family to endure this through no fault of our own.”

