White Man Goes On Racist Tirade After Spotting 'F*** Trump' Sign

A white man in Charlotte, North Carolina, stormed into the territory of a family and began shouting at the homeowners because they had a “F*** Trump” sign displayed in their lawn.

An expletive-laden video of the incident showed the man in the family’s lawn. At first, he argued with the homeowner and absurdly said the sign upset him because he didn’t like the fact that his children saw the word “F***” as they drove by his house.

The man then bizarrely claimed that he is a Bernie Sanders’ supporter and voted for him in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. However, just seconds later he adopted a racist tone – something that Sanders has repeatedly denounced.

Along with the sign that criticized Trump, the homeowners had several other boards pinned in their lawn which included slogans such as, “Black Lives Matter” and “Refugees welcome home.”

“It smells like g*ddamn weed in your entire f***ing house, that’s why the cops are coming right now, motherf***er! I’m gonna get you, n****r! N****r, n****r, n****r!” he yelled as he went towards his truck.

A female member of the family who was recording the video then went outside in an attempt to capture the number plate of the truck on camera while the man continued with his racist tirade.

“I built this country! And y’alls’ house smells like f***ing weed! I smelled it when I was walking up here!” said the racist man.

He then hopped in his truck and drove away.

As the video went viral, information regarding the man started coming up and the hash tag #LawnSignLarry emerged on Twitter.

People on social media tracked down the number plate and identified the bigoted man in the video as Cullen Heald. It was also reported that the truck the man had is reportedly registered in the name of his father.

So #LawnSignLarry ‘s name is Cullen Heald of Charlotte, NC, he’s on the left. Mr. “I own properties” is driving around harassing people in a truck in registered to his daddy. Apparently he likes to put hands on women, too pic.twitter.com/3ERhYpnSve — Sicaria (@MilftasticJJC) July 16, 2018

Racial discrimination of people of color is already haunting America, and such incidents of intolerance and hatred only go to show that a lot needs to be done to solve this problem.

